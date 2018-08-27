VIDEOS

Video: Trailer for 'Freeriding in Iran' With Anita & Caro Gehrig

Aug 27, 2018
by Sarah Moore  


In the West, one knows above all the Iranian moral rigor and war rhetoric, the Enduro professionals Anita and Caro Gehrig experience open-minded people, hospitality, a great interest in the West and last but not least an unconditional passion for mountain biking. There is a reason for this. The bike is a vehicle for freedom, because on the trails, no moral guardians exist. Freeride, or better Free Riding, gets another dimension in the land of mullahs. Although you might not be able to understand each other's words, on a bike you always speak the same language. Free Ride Iran is a movie about courage, passion and mutual inspiration on two wheels.

In cooperation with Halsundbeinbruch Film, the Gehrig Twins realized their long-planned video project in May 2018. The result is a 25-minute documentary film that will celebrate its premiere at the UCI World Championships in Lenzerheide.







The movie has been supported through Red Bull and Samsung Switzerland.

15 Comments

  • + 4
 "Redbull Rampage - Iran edition" @redbull, make it happen! Big Grin
  • + 2
 Followed by "RedBull Rampage Down" "Iron Eagle Rampage Edition" "How many westerners have been held captive in Iran this time?" "Why your pro athlete friend/family member is going to be imprisoned indefinitely for espionage" "How to get shot riding a mountain bike"
  • + 1
 @LoganKM1982:
^ Standard issue brainwashed American checking in
  • + 1
 Excellently exciting and singularly interesting!!! Looking forwards....

PS: why does it have to be sponsored by... Samsung?
  • + 1
 why should it not be?
  • + 1
 Would you prefer Samsang?
  • + 1
 Awesome, hardly waiting to see it!
  • + 0
 I drone’t know about riding Iran; strikes me as a dangerous idea.
  • + 2
 Iran really isn't too dangerous. Their main efforts are against state actors and those in the private sector who enact state policies. From a civilian stand point, Iran is relatively safe as long as you don't wander off alone in certain regions or decide to break cultural norms by offending the local populous or breaking laws. The Iranian experience can be quite nice and welcoming. It's also important to know that different regions of the country have different vibes. The days of the Ayatollah preaching death to Western devil's is mostly done--but surely not non existent.
  • - 2
 @Mntneer: Yeah... You totally missed the pun.
  • + 10
 I did. Now that I see it, it makes no sense and is even worse
  • + 1
 Hell no
  • + 2
 @Mntneer: Yeah no, really isn't too dangerous isn't good enough. And how do you find out if an area is off limits? Is there an easy way or just the hard way? And it's not safe if you OFFEND people?

They do seem like some of the nicest smartest people around though, no joke. Still, seems like the most ill advised trip ever.
  • + 1
 @LoganKM1982: That's the case for the majority of the world. Break out of the fear bubble and travel man!
The world and particularly the USA would be better off if we could all experience and understand other cultures more.
  • + 0
 Smells like opium.

Post a Comment



