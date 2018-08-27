Video: Trailer for 'Freeriding in Iran' With Anita & Caro Gehrig

In the West, one knows above all the Iranian moral rigor and war rhetoric, the Enduro professionals Anita and Caro Gehrig experience open-minded people, hospitality, a great interest in the West and last but not least an unconditional passion for mountain biking. There is a reason for this. The bike is a vehicle for freedom, because on the trails, no moral guardians exist. Freeride, or better Free Riding, gets another dimension in the land of mullahs. Although you might not be able to understand each other's words, on a bike you always speak the same language. Free Ride Iran is a movie about courage, passion and mutual inspiration on two wheels.In cooperation with Halsundbeinbruch Film, the Gehrig Twins realized their long-planned video project in May 2018. The result is a 25-minute documentary film that will celebrate its premiere at the UCI World Championships in Lenzerheide.The movie has been supported through Red Bull and Samsung Switzerland.