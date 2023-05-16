Video: Trans Madeira Jerome Clementz Followed by Fabien Cousinié. Day 1, Stage 5

Words: UR Team
The Trans Madeira is an epic Enduro stage race that crosses the Portuguese island of Madeira and challenges riders with technicality, particularly when riders are racing blind. 30 special stages and 220km of riding means big days in the saddle. However, riders can start whenever they want, so Fabien Cousinié jumped in behind former EWS champion Jerome Clementz for a unique point of view of his race run.
PC: @jacobgibbinsphoto
|It’s my first time In Madeira and what a place, what a special experience it was to follow Jerome Clementz during a blind race run. So smooth and still so fast with so many great improvised lines.
For me you might not see it but I'm getting loose trying to stay behind as close as possible on stage 5 of day 1.—Fabien Cousinié
