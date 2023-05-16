Video: Trans Madeira Jerome Clementz Followed by Fabien Cousinié. Day 1, Stage 5

May 18, 2023
by UR Team  


Words: UR Team


The Trans Madeira is an epic Enduro stage race that crosses the Portuguese island of Madeira and challenges riders with technicality, particularly when riders are racing blind. 30 special stages and 220km of riding means big days in the saddle. However, riders can start whenever they want, so Fabien Cousinié jumped in behind former EWS champion Jerome Clementz for a unique point of view of his race run.





PC: @jacobgibbinsphoto

bigquotesIt’s my first time In Madeira and what a place, what a special experience it was to follow Jerome Clementz during a blind race run. So smooth and still so fast with so many great improvised lines.

For me you might not see it but I'm getting loose trying to stay behind as close as possible on stage 5 of day 1.Fabien Cousinié


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Trans Madeira


Must Read This Week
Group Test: 14 of the Latest & Greatest Flat Pedals Reviewed
62871 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2023
54110 views
Video: How Bad Can They Be!? We Review Each Other's Personal Bikes
49743 views
Bike Check: Sam Hill's Nukeproof Dissent Carbon
48720 views
Review: Deviate Highlander 2 - A Better Sequel
35795 views
Opinion: The Rockrider Team Could Change World Cup Racing
34143 views
Video: Why Beginner and Advanced Riders Love Blue Trails (and Intermediate Riders Don't)
32210 views
Revisited: The Specialized Status 140 After One Year With a Guest Editor
27950 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.051845
Mobile Version of Website