RACING

Video: Trans Provence 2019: Day 5

Jun 20, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

With the sea visible for the first time yesterday, riders must be able to smell the sea breeze as the opening shuttle took them from camp in Breil-Sur-Roya to the summit of Col de Tende. The opening liaison would follow the former World War One front line and a series of massive mountain fortresses that guarded the French-Italian frontier over a century ago.


A full dose of the Roya from the very top France's most Southeastern Valley, 100% new for Trans-Provence. Insane, wild, big mountain trails, tamed just enough by TP's indefatigable trail teams to be rendered raceable.

during the 2019 Mavic Transprovence the original alpine MTB rally.

Stage 17 took in some classic Trans-Provence high alpine, warp speed singletrack dropping the back into Tende for the liaison to Stage 18. Both rider and machine would be thankful for a shorter day after yesterday’s monster 61km, two-valley traverse.

during the 2019 Mavic Transprovence the original alpine MTB rally.

during the 2019 Mavic Transprovence the original alpine MTB rally.

Day five leaned heavily towards the descent, with over four and a half kilometres of descending to test how well the riders are pacing themselves through the week.

Day five statistics:
Start: Breil-Sur-Roya
Finish: Breil-Sur-Roya
Distance: 54.34km
Ascent: 1465m
Descent: 4534m
No. of Special Stages: 4

during the 2019 Mavic Transprovence the original alpine MTB rally.

during the 2019 Mavic Transprovence the original alpine MTB rally.

Tracy Moseley reveled in the old school conditions, as did Steve Peat, both extending their leads to over seven minutes in the women’s and M40 category respectively.

during the 2019 Mavic Transprovence the original alpine MTB rally.

Romain Paulhan’s battle with Marco Osbourne heated up with the American taking back the lead now with only a single day and four stages remaining before we slip into the Mediterranean.

during the 2019 Mavic Transprovence the original alpine MTB rally.

Day five results

Current Standings

Must Read This Week
Final Results and Replay: Slopestyle - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019
84056 views
First Ride: Orbea's 2020 Occam Trail Bike is Light, Fast & Fun
65995 views
Review: 6 Months on the Trust Message Linkage Fork
62554 views
Video: Magura Concept Integrates Brake Hoses Into Handlebars for Cable-Free Cockpit
58907 views
Final Results and Replay: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019
46966 views
First Look: The New Specialized Fuse is a Hardtail, Built for Fun
43226 views
Tech Randoms - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019
38944 views
Brook Macdonald vs Laurie Greenland: 2 Mondraker Summums Head to Head
30156 views

1 Comment

  • + 1
 The trails are secret? No trailforks, no gps, gpx, Why?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.024329
Mobile Version of Website