Video: Transforming An Old Ski Hill Into A Dream Bike Park in 'The Hill Project'

Oscar Härnström and Nicolas Hidalgo present THE HILL PROJECT, a story about a desolate hill, mountain biking, trail building and the endless of possibilities that comes of owing your own mountain. Breathtaking cinematography and a killer soundtrack. Filmed at Kisa Mtb Park in south of Sweden.
THE HILL PROJECT features Oscar Härnström, Hampus Quist, William Robert and Olivier Cuvet.
This journey started in April 2021 of transforming this old ski hill to our own dream bike park. Since day one we have almost lived up on the mountain and everything has gone super fast. Today we offer 6 trails with endless of different line choices and side hits.
Below you find a beautiful photo gallery of riding, moving dirt piles and trail building in the deep Kisa woods. A floating sauna boat on the lake and friendship. Enjoy!
Photographers - Hoshi Yoshida, Beatrice Johansson, Nicolas Hidalgo and Peter Eriksson.
Massive thanks to Dolce, Mia Maria Johansson, Kite, Småland and Petter for their music. You find the full movie soundtrack here - https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4aEtHKGc3rhWrMWv4N4NDU?si=dcaae5c067864c7d
A big thanks to Nicolas Hidalgo for your amazing work and to Hampus Quist, Beatrice Johansson, Hoshi Yoshida, William Robert, Olivier Cuvet, Ryszard Syryczynski, Peter Eriksson, Daniel Blondell and more for being part of this.
We hope to see you in Kisa in the future and here is some links so you can follow the journey.
Website - https://kisamtbpark.com
IG -https://www.instagram.com/kisamtbpark/
FB - https://www.facebook.com/Kisamtbpark
Ride in peace Dad, we miss you!
Doing something like this in the states would be so incredibly expensive all around, and I’d assume it’s the same way in a lot of other places too, but surely it would be logistically and financially easier in some parts of the world.
With a lot of hard work that hill really came back to life! Great idea, project, and documentary.