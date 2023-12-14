Video: Transforming An Old Ski Hill Into A Dream Bike Park in 'The Hill Project'

Dec 14, 2023
by Oscar Härnström  



Oscar Härnström and Nicolas Hidalgo present THE HILL PROJECT, a story about a desolate hill, mountain biking, trail building and the endless of possibilities that comes of owing your own mountain. Breathtaking cinematography and a killer soundtrack. Filmed at Kisa Mtb Park in south of Sweden.

THE HILL PROJECT features Oscar Härnström, Hampus Quist, William Robert and Olivier Cuvet.

This journey started in April 2021 of transforming this old ski hill to our own dream bike park. Since day one we have almost lived up on the mountain and everything has gone super fast. Today we offer 6 trails with endless of different line choices and side hits.


photo


Below you find a beautiful photo gallery of riding, moving dirt piles and trail building in the deep Kisa woods. A floating sauna boat on the lake and friendship. Enjoy!


photo

photo
photo

photo

photo

photo

photo
photo

photo

photo
photo

photo

photo

photo

photo
photo

photo

photo
photo

photo

photo

photo

photo
photo

photo

photo
photo

photo

Photographers - Hoshi Yoshida, Beatrice Johansson, Nicolas Hidalgo and Peter Eriksson.

Massive thanks to Dolce, Mia Maria Johansson, Kite, Småland and Petter for their music. You find the full movie soundtrack here - https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4aEtHKGc3rhWrMWv4N4NDU?si=dcaae5c067864c7d

A big thanks to Nicolas Hidalgo for your amazing work and to Hampus Quist, Beatrice Johansson, Hoshi Yoshida, William Robert, Olivier Cuvet, Ryszard Syryczynski, Peter Eriksson, Daniel Blondell and more for being part of this.

We hope to see you in Kisa in the future and here is some links so you can follow the journey.

Website - https://kisamtbpark.com
IG -https://www.instagram.com/kisamtbpark/
FB - https://www.facebook.com/Kisamtbpark

Ride in peace Dad, we miss you!

Posted In:
Videos Oscar Harnstrom


Author Info:
oscarharnstrom avatar

Member since Nov 7, 2016
10 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Mike Levy's Last Podcast
100664 views
Opinion: Your Next Bike Will Be Steeper
51489 views
Pinkbike Poll: What's The Least Awful Word That Means 'Not An E-Bike'?
47503 views
Trailforks 2023 Development Updates
31498 views
Opinion: Do We Need Size-Specific Chainstays?
29494 views
Review: Cane Creek Electric Wings Titanium Cranks
29333 views
"Sad it Had to Come to an End" - Greg Minnaar Features on Santa Cruz's 'The Roller Door' Podcast
27606 views
Slack Randoms: Ways to Improve Enduro Racing, Radek in a KTM Ad, Crushing Propane Cylinders & More
26258 views

5 Comments
  • 5 0
 I would be so interested to hear the gritty details of how people make this happen. What did the land cost? How does the country’s insurance/liability laws and regulations apply to feasibility? How is everything taxed in that area?

Doing something like this in the states would be so incredibly expensive all around, and I’d assume it’s the same way in a lot of other places too, but surely it would be logistically and financially easier in some parts of the world.
  • 1 0
 Heart warming story. Looks like a dream come trueWink
With a lot of hard work that hill really came back to life! Great idea, project, and documentary.
  • 2 0
 My actual dream.
  • 1 0
 Anyone want to make this happen in the states?
  • 2 3
 I never thought anyone would try to ride a bike where a ski hill is!?







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.031212
Mobile Version of Website