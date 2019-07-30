Video: Transition Announces All New TR11 Downhill Bike

Jul 30, 2019
by Transition Bikes  
New TR 11, can it go to 12?

by TransitionBikeCompany
PRESS RELEASE: Transition Bicycles

"Have ... a good time ... all the time." -- Viv Savage

This was our mantra when we first took it to 11. The original TR11 proved so successful, we figured why not try to take it to 12. We put our Transition Mission Control team on the task, watch the video to see if their mission was successful.

Transition Mission Control scientists, attempting to take it 12.

A successful history of going to 11.

Primer Blue

Black and Chrome

Introducing the refined TR11.

Our team of select riders have been testing the updated version for some time and loving it. A few small tweaks and additions elevated the capabilities as far as you're willing to go. Have a read below to learn about the updates.

-The front end of the new TR11 sees a jump to a straight 56mm headtube. This allows the use of our zero stack headset with 0 and +/- 5mm reach options to fine tune the frame length in between sizes. Included with each frame and complete build.

The black and chrome color scheme works perfectly with the chrome crowns on the new Boxxer.

-There has been exponential reach length increase in sizes starting at +2mm for size small, +7mm for size M, +12mm for size L, and +17mm for the XL.

-The shock length has moved to 250mm x 75mm to improve suspension kinematics. The BB has been raised slightly by 6mm, and the chainstay length has grown 5mm to improve overall bike balance and front wheel traction.

GX build in black and chrome in its natural habitat.

▪ $3299 USA MSRP / Frameset
▪ $5299 USA MSRP / GX build
▪ $7299 USA MSRP / XO1 build

They are available NOW at your finest Transition dealers and our webstore!

FIND THEM HERE: https://www.transitionbikes.com/Bikes_TR11.cfm

Bonnie, Matt and Demetri keeping it tight while holding at 11.

Hold it wide, let it slide.

Matt, charging.

Always Engineered to Party.

Bonnie is normally found racing enduro, but had no issue going fast on the big bike.

Finger steez.

Not all shoots go as planned. This session at the jumps resulted in a couple big crashes and a blow out tire. Luckily we were able to get Demetri's bike up and running to collect some footage.

Demetri has an effortless style we can't get enough of.

Darrin, Skye and Kevin as David St-Hubbins, Marty Di Bergi and Nigel Tufnel. If you haven't seen Spinal Tap yet, now is the time to give it a watch.

Photos: Oliver Parish

MENTIONS: @TransitionBikeCompany


30 Comments

  • + 26
 when u make an alloy one call
  • + 1
 They have
  • + 1
 i'll sell you my TR500 :-)
  • + 17
 why not just make 10 really loud?
  • + 16
 These go to eleven.
  • + 7
 @TransitionBikeCompany you mounted the SRAM parts backward, so your test rider sent it to MARS. rookie mistake

call it TR11.9, next version could be TR11.99 because you asymptotically go toward 12 without never reaching the critical 12
  • + 3
 TR11.9 will be the one with 29" wheels. And 11" of travel.
  • + 9
 All else aside, I think the TR11 is one of the best looking DH frames around. Glad to see they didn’t just jump on the 29er ship, although a mullet version might be cool.
  • - 1
 Shorten the travel on the fork and put a 29er wheel up there, see what happens
  • + 5
 Wasn't there a chain stay cracking issue with these that resulted in a recall? Has that been fixed?
  • - 3
 They are solid bud, I've seen a number in person and no creaking whatsoever.
  • + 3
 @skerby: CRACKing not CREAKing... Facepalm
  • + 2
 Ripped that tire off because the bike comes with the white logo maxxis oem tires that have the absolute shittiest sidewall compound. Bike looks sick af otherwise but they gana need a real dh casing tire for propper berm slappin...
  • + 1
 Man...I tried to watch for humor, but the cigarettes. I could practically smell how bad they reeked. Don't know why, but almost felt like I was choking. Can't we just go back to Lars jumping Crabapple on the Clunker. Simple...terrifying.
  • + 3
 Glad to see they didn't Transition to 29" wheels, however in future I'm sure they'll Smuggle one into the range
  • + 1
 all jokes aside, it looks like a mullet bike in some of those pics...
  • + 3
 I ride my Transition bike nearly every day. Glad they haven't jumped on the clown DH bike bandwagon .. at least not yet.
  • + 2
 The chrome on matte black frame color scheme and matching fox decals is sooooo tight!! Sleek looking bike for sure!
  • + 1
 Now tell me again Yeti is way too expensive. I like the black and chrome by the way
  • + 15
 Yeti is way too expensive.
  • + 1
 Yeti is way too expensive
  • + 1
 They tried to make a 29er, but it was so good that every one that rode it died.
  • + 0
 Black&Chrome is sexyyyy..... *goes away* HEY MUM I NEED MORE POCKET MONEY!!
  • + 1
 You had me at black and chrome!
  • + 1
 that song was so sick! love the vibe of the vid!!!
  • + 2
 Anyone need a kidney?
  • + 1
 Another Gold launch video! Well played!
  • - 2
 No 29er?
  • + 14
 Thank God!
  • + 2
 27,5 only! Yesss!

