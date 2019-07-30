Video: Transition Announces All New TR11 Downhill Bike

PRESS RELEASE: Transition Bicycles
"Have ... a good time ... all the time." -- Viv Savage
This was our mantra when we first took it to 11. The original TR11 proved so successful, we figured why not try to take it to 12. We put our Transition Mission Control team on the task, watch the video to see if their mission was successful.
Transition Mission Control scientists, attempting to take it 12.
A successful history of going to 11.
Introducing the refined TR11.
Our team of select riders have been testing the updated version for some time and loving it. A few small tweaks and additions elevated the capabilities as far as you're willing to go. Have a read below to learn about the updates.
-The front end of the new TR11 sees a jump to a straight 56mm headtube. This allows the use of our zero stack headset with 0 and +/- 5mm reach options to fine tune the frame length in between sizes. Included with each frame and complete build.
The black and chrome color scheme works perfectly with the chrome crowns on the new Boxxer.
-There has been exponential reach length increase in sizes starting at +2mm for size small, +7mm for size M, +12mm for size L, and +17mm for the XL.
-The shock length has moved to 250mm x 75mm to improve suspension kinematics. The BB has been raised slightly by 6mm, and the chainstay length has grown 5mm to improve overall bike balance and front wheel traction.
GX build in black and chrome in its natural habitat.
▪ $3299 USA MSRP / Frameset
▪ $5299 USA MSRP / GX build
▪ $7299 USA MSRP / XO1 build
They are available NOW at your finest Transition dealers and our webstore!
FIND THEM HERE: https://www.transitionbikes.com/Bikes_TR11.cfm
Bonnie, Matt and Demetri keeping it tight while holding at 11.
Hold it wide, let it slide.
Always Engineered to Party.
Bonnie is normally found racing enduro, but had no issue going fast on the big bike.
Not all shoots go as planned. This session at the jumps resulted in a couple big crashes and a blow out tire. Luckily we were able to get Demetri's bike up and running to collect some footage.
Demetri has an effortless style we can't get enough of.
Darrin, Skye and Kevin as David St-Hubbins, Marty Di Bergi and Nigel Tufnel. If you haven't seen Spinal Tap yet, now is the time to give it a watch.
Photos: Oliver Parish
call it TR11.9, next version could be TR11.99 because you asymptotically go toward 12 without never reaching the critical 12
