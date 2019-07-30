Video: Transition Announces All New TR11 Downhill Bike

PRESS RELEASE: Transition Bicycles

Transition Mission Control scientists, attempting to take it 12.

A successful history of going to 11.

Primer Blue

Black and Chrome

The black and chrome color scheme works perfectly with the chrome crowns on the new Boxxer.

GX build in black and chrome in its natural habitat.

Bonnie, Matt and Demetri keeping it tight while holding at 11.

Hold it wide, let it slide.

Always Engineered to Party.

Bonnie is normally found racing enduro, but had no issue going fast on the big bike.

Finger steez.

Not all shoots go as planned. This session at the jumps resulted in a couple big crashes and a blow out tire. Luckily we were able to get Demetri's bike up and running to collect some footage.

Demetri has an effortless style we can't get enough of.

Darrin, Skye and Kevin as David St-Hubbins, Marty Di Bergi and Nigel Tufnel. If you haven't seen Spinal Tap yet, now is the time to give it a watch.