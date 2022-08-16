Video: Transition Announces Carbon Patrol Coming This Fall

PRESS RELEASE: Transition Bikes
Last year we introduced the latest and greatest Patrol
, now sporting 160mm travel and mixed wheels, it was made to party on the trails. The new carbon frame aims to increase the fun on all levels, from getting sideways on your favorite jump trail to pedaling your legs off in the mountains.
The frame is carbon from front to back, giving it sharp looks and helping reduce overall weight. It has geo adjust chips, size specific chainstay lengths, the ability to be run at 170mm travel and all the other features found on the current alloy model.New and Noteworthy Features:
-Frame weight is 7.4 pounds, 2.8 pounds lighter than the alloy
-Fully guided seatpost and derailleur housingPatrol Features:
-160mm travel front and rear
-Mixed wheel configuration with 29 front and 27.5 rear
-External rear brake cable routing
-Size specific chainstay lengths
-Geometry adjust chip at lower shock mount
-Dual crown fork compatible
-Lifetime warranty and crash replacement program
Watch our video "On Patrol" with Torsenn Brown to see what it's all about!
For this video we wanted to showcase the ultimate dream riding we associate with the Patrol. Fast, loose, and all-out turn smashing on every section of trail. This paired perfectly with one of our most under the radar riders on our team, Torsenn Brown.
Torsenn may not be a name you've heard before, but that's because he prefers to let his riding do the talking. Not one to boast about himself on social media or at the trail, Torsenn has been gracing podiums in the US downhill racing scene for the last few seasons. Off the DH track, Torsenn's background in skiing has given him incredible air awareness, rounding out his skill set in a way only a few riders have.
The Patrol is all about fun on the trail. The mixed wheel setup gives the confidence to push hard and go fast, while remaining incredibly agile and quick to change directions. This track, rider, and bike are one hell of a combo!
When he isn't ripping laps on the local trails and training for downhill racing, he's practicing the smooth flips and rotations seen in this video.
"If I don't crash at least a couple times, I'll be bummed" - Torsenn
It would have been easy to leave out all the crashes, but we wanted to show how much work and effort Torsenn put into this video. Over the course of 3 early mornings we ticked off each section, starting with the high speed open loam and jumps before finishing up on the big doubles. Not only was he pushing hard for this video, but he did it with a smile, never complaining when asked for another take, but instead seeing it as another opportunity to ride his bike. It was that love for riding and stoke that kept the whole crew motivated to capture the essence of the Patrol.
Rider: Torsenn Brown ( @torsenn
)
Photos: Oliver Parish
Video: Skye Schillhammer
Expect to see frames hitting the website or your local bike shop this fall, with complete bikes following shortly after!
Step 2: Produce one of the heaviest aluminum frames on the market at 10.2 lb (4.63 kg) and sell plenty of them.
Step 3: Launch a carbon frame that weighs slightly over industry average for carbon enduro frames.
Step 4: Use the 2.8 lb (1.27 kg) weight reduction to pique the interest of potential customers who care about weight, despite being 67% over the lightest in the category.
Well played, Transition.
There certainly have been some past Nicolai models that were designed like they were trying to create scarcity in the aluminum market, which make the sensible weights of their other models seem light.
