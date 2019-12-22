Video: Transition Bikes Look Back on 4 Years With FMD-Racing

Dec 21, 2019
by Transition Bikes  
A farewell to FMD-Racing

by TransitionBikeCompany
FMD, the team with true grit.

We embarked on this journey together 4 years ago. From the beginning we had no doubt it was going to be a tremendous success. We started small, collectively with plans to grow with one another, and grow we did.

We broke ground the first time at your home in the UK and we immediately knew it was a perfect fit. The last four years have provided lifelong memories; our first of many World Cup victories, whip off wins, elite, junior and youth podiums. From 500's to 11's, injuries, parties, tears by way of victory and defeat. We did this together through love and passion. As you begin your next chapter we will be watching and continue to openly cheer for you. Tony, Tahnee, Kaos, Jake, Owen, Jed, Matt and Parfy, you will forever be family.

Much love from your Transition family.

Go get em!

photo Dan Hearn


Posted In:
Videos Transition Kaos Seagrave Tahnee Seagrave DH Racing World Cup DH


2 Comments

  • 7 0
 Transition is the best. Maximum respect for everything they do and this video sums it up. If you ride a transition you are part of a family.
  • 3 0
 NIce bikes, nice team. It will be interesting to see what the new season brings for both.

Post a Comment



