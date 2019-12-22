Video: Transition Bikes Look Back on 4 Years With FMD-Racing

FMD, the team with true grit.We embarked on this journey together 4 years ago. From the beginning we had no doubt it was going to be a tremendous success. We started small, collectively with plans to grow with one another, and grow we did.We broke ground the first time at your home in the UK and we immediately knew it was a perfect fit. The last four years have provided lifelong memories; our first of many World Cup victories, whip off wins, elite, junior and youth podiums. From 500's to 11's, injuries, parties, tears by way of victory and defeat. We did this together through love and passion. As you begin your next chapter we will be watching and continue to openly cheer for you. Tony, Tahnee, Kaos, Jake, Owen, Jed, Matt and Parfy, you will forever be family.Much love from your Transition family.Go get em!