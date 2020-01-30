Video: Transition Bikes Revisits 2007 on an Original Bottlerocket

Jan 30, 2020
by Transition Bikes  
Kyle Rides the Bottlerocket

by TransitionBikeCompany
The infamous Bottlerocket. The bike that put us on the map. At a time where bikes seemed to fit into more distinct categories, the Bottlerocket broke those barriers, and opened up a new category of bikes that could do it all. It was low slung like a slopestyle bike, with the travel and geometry of a freeride bike, while still being able to pedal. Our product launch video for the original Bottlerocket is still our most ever viewed video we have made, so we thought it would be a fun idea to grab the PBR edition Bottlerocket, and head back to the woods of Maple Ridge, B.C. and find out if the Woodlot trails were just as magical as they once were.

Follow along with Kyle (TR co-owner) as he revisits some of the old stunts he hit in 2007, and rides some of the revamped trails people are still riding.


Kyle Rides the Bottlerocket.
Kyle, executing a 10/10 Schleyble-top.

Kyle Rides the Bottlerocket.
A mixture of old and new. We were surprised to see much of the trail had a fresh coat of dirt. Some cool things going on in those woods.

Kyle Rides the Bottlerocket.
The reach on a 2009 Bottlerocket is only 8.5mm longer than our current XS Scout.


Bike build details: When we dreamed up making this video, we originally had planned to build a new bike with the last Bottlerocket frame we have in stock. Alas, the difficulties of finding the parts needed amounted to be more than we wanted to get into, so we hopped on the Pinkbike BuySell and found this PBR beauty for sale in Maple Ridge for $600 bucks. We got it back to the HQ, swapped a fresh set of Juicy 7's on it (thanks to TR Product manager Sam who still had a set), some fresh Kenda H-Factor tires, and away we went. Although slightly small, Kyle was right at home within a couple turns.


Kyle Rides the Bottlerocket.
Freeride lives!


Video/Photos: Skye Schillhammer

Posted In:
Videos Transition


 I lusted after the Bottlerocket when it came out. I was in college and all my friends and I rode was mini-dh style trails with manmade jumps and features. It was the exact bike I needed at the time, I just couldn't afford it.
 yeah man great stuff! I used to ride the woodlot in maple ridge, good memories all the way Big Grin
also really like the oldschool bike revival, just got myself a small weeled bike again one week ago, so much fun ^^
 Do a limited edition! With some modern bits like dropper post compatibility, modern headtube, 148*12, maybe alility to run 26/27,5... I'll be happy to ride Bottlerocket again
 soo basically make a Patrol out of it?
 My Preston fr was a monster too. It did everything pretty well! I spent way more time riding Galbraith on my Evil hardtail in mid 2000s. Danger is exciting!
 My Bottlerocket was the first high end MTB frame I bought brand new, got it custom painted to match the orange Z1s I'd been using on my previous bike. It served me well!
 Still got my Bottlerocket! Don't ride it but cant get myself to ever want to get rid of it.
 "while still being able to pedal" agree to disagree
 The Bottlerocket still remains as one of the funnest bikes I’ve ever owned.
 The world needs more Bottlerockets.
 Loved my bottle rocket, it still lives with a friend!
 Can I get that last bottlerocket, please?
 I own and ride a few 26" bikes Smile
 The mini DH era.......
 Or slopestyle plus
 @chriskneeland: plusstyle! Slots into the gap between bmx and downcounty
 @dreamlink87: I was thinking more between slopestyle and FEST. Maybe mini-FEST. That'd be a good test. Can a Bottlerocket handle the FEST series. Send one to Nico.
 Back when bikes were maneuverable

