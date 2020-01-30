Video: Transition Bikes Revisits 2007 on an Original Bottlerocket

The infamous Bottlerocket. The bike that put us on the map. At a time where bikes seemed to fit into more distinct categories, the Bottlerocket broke those barriers, and opened up a new category of bikes that could do it all. It was low slung like a slopestyle bike, with the travel and geometry of a freeride bike, while still being able to pedal. Our product launch video for the original Bottlerocket
is still our most ever viewed video we have made, so we thought it would be a fun idea to grab the PBR edition Bottlerocket, and head back to the woods of Maple Ridge, B.C. and find out if the Woodlot trails were just as magical as they once were.
Follow along with Kyle (TR co-owner) as he revisits some of the old stunts he hit in 2007, and rides some of the revamped trails people are still riding.Bike build details:
When we dreamed up making this video, we originally had planned to build a new bike with the last Bottlerocket frame we have in stock. Alas, the difficulties of finding the parts needed amounted to be more than we wanted to get into, so we hopped on the Pinkbike BuySell and found this PBR beauty for sale in Maple Ridge for $600 bucks. We got it back to the HQ, swapped a fresh set of Juicy 7's on it (thanks to TR Product manager Sam who still had a set), some fresh Kenda H-Factor tires, and away we went. Although slightly small, Kyle was right at home within a couple turns.
Video/Photos: Skye Schillhammer
also really like the oldschool bike revival, just got myself a small weeled bike again one week ago, so much fun ^^
