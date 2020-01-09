Video: Transition Bikes Welcomes Hannah Bergemann

PRESS RELEASE: Transition Bikes
Welcome to the Transition family Hannah Bergemann!
Over the last few years, we have watched HB grow from a local shredder, to EWS athlete, to freeride sender. A true legend in the making. Her riding speaks for itself, but her humble attitude speaks far beyond any race result or huge send. You would be hard pressed to find anyone more modest that charges this hard. She is always smiling, and always stoked. We are pumped to not only have her aboard as an athlete, but also a part of the marketing team here at the Transition HQ!
Look forward to watching her shred steep lines in the desert and put down fast times between the tape this year, and for years to come. #ourHBdoesntcutthecourse
#ifyouknowyouknowVideo/Photos: Skye Schillhammer
66 Comments
www.rootsandrain.com/rider116674/rachel-strait/results
Local results are blah and full on EWS are at the bottom end. Lot of other racers who do better than her have little to no sponsorship.
Or did he?
Ledgend has it Greg Herbold cut the course at worlds. It’s rumored that his mechanics lifted up the tape on a section. The more likely truth is he pedaled his ass to the top of the course for extra practice all week while the uplift was closed.
