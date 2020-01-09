Video: Transition Bikes Welcomes Hannah Bergemann

Jan 9, 2020
by Transition Bikes  

PRESS RELEASE: Transition Bikes

Welcome to the Transition family Hannah Bergemann!

Over the last few years, we have watched HB grow from a local shredder, to EWS athlete, to freeride sender. A true legend in the making. Her riding speaks for itself, but her humble attitude speaks far beyond any race result or huge send. You would be hard pressed to find anyone more modest that charges this hard. She is always smiling, and always stoked. We are pumped to not only have her aboard as an athlete, but also a part of the marketing team here at the Transition HQ!

Look forward to watching her shred steep lines in the desert and put down fast times between the tape this year, and for years to come.

#ourHBdoesntcutthecourse #ifyouknowyouknow

Photos from the Hannah B Welcome video. Photos Skye Schillhammer
HB and her Sentinel.

Photos from the Hannah B Welcome video. Photos Skye Schillhammer

Photos from the Hannah B Welcome video. Photos Skye Schillhammer

Photos from the Hannah B Welcome video. Photos Skye Schillhammer

Video/Photos: Skye Schillhammer

66 Comments

  • 89 4
 finally a sponsored woman that rips !! . I'm sick of seeing social media mediocrity sponsorship based off of followers . more of this please . people who can actually ride !
  • 18 0
 quality rider, if you want to see other women riders sending it then check out Joey Gough - insane skills
  • 4 15
flag skidmarkbro (11 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Damn, didn't know a insta model in a bikini sitting on a DH bike would trigger someone so bad.
  • 20 1
 @skidmarkbro: oh come on, Rachel strait isn't all that bad
  • 3 1
 @spaceofades: that's who exactly I was thinking.... I will continue to still follow on IG.
  • 5 1
 @spaceofades: I don't want to start naming names and categorizing but I think Rachel is a ripper and well deserving of a GT sponsorship. Doesn't hurt she's a sight for soar eyes. BUT, there are other Insta accounts I see that @Ayyggss would really flip his shit on. Perfectly manicured hair, eyelashes longer than a mondraker, full face on lap, gogs around the neck, sitting on long travel trail bike nowhere near a worthy trail. 250K followers and barely able to use the front brake. #sexsells
  • 16 0
 @skidmarkbro: her results are not deserving of a full factory sponsorship.

www.rootsandrain.com/rider116674/rachel-strait/results

Local results are blah and full on EWS are at the bottom end. Lot of other racers who do better than her have little to no sponsorship.
  • 2 0
 @skidmarkbro: NEVER use the front brake...????????
  • 2 1
 @jaydawg69: if you saw the hits in this video in person, and knew that she rides this level of gnar for her quick lunch break rides, you'd quickly change you tone. that rock roll featured several times in the video makes you want respelling gear when you see it in real life. #respect to Hannah.
  • 39 6
 Kona you fucking clowns gotta get your shit together lol. Bye bye Aggy and now you lose out on your future of women's freeride rider who was a mother fucking employee of your company! Either way so stoked for you Hannah! Can't wait to see what 2020 brings for yah!
  • 33 0
 Congrats Hannah! Awesome move to Transition, too!!!
  • 2 3
 Your last name makes me happy
  • 5 0
 @KiwiEnduro128: you should see him goof on a trail
  • 19 0
 What a sick edit, She SHREDS
  • 1 0
 What a ripper!
  • 14 0
 STOKED for both her and Transition !
  • 9 0
 Send it girl! She came home for Christmas and left marks like that all over Hood river! Follow her at your own risk...
  • 1 0
 Our her dad’s gaping wounds risk... Smile
  • 1 0
 @worldzfree: ya I got a pretty good beat down this year for Christmas. #fightclub
  • 6 0
 Have had the great pleasure of meeting her at one of our local trailbuilding parties, had no idea at who she was at the time, but super nice and humble woman. Congrats on the sponsor!
  • 5 0
 No expectations when I clicked on this video. Holy shit this girl has wicked style on the bike. Big moves super agressive style. I will be watching Hanna this year hope she gets some podium finishes .
  • 4 0
 Everybody in Bellingham knows and it’s gonna be wild watching the world find out this year. Tahnée who??
  • 6 0
 (To be clear, Tahnee also rips and we don’t need to pit them against each other like there is somehow a limit on how many awesome women riders there can be. But still, Transition are making the best of this...transitional season!)
  • 6 0
 Well that was epic! Just shown my 9 year daughter as inspiration, her first response was ''Woah, thats cool, who's that?'', Great job transition.
  • 5 0
 Likewise, always showing my daughter the lady rippers. It only gets awkward when she asks why mom doesn't ride like that Wink
  • 3 0
 It will be sick to see someone ride the Sentinel to its full potential as a race bike. I've ridden it a couple of times and it is scary fast. Wants to go much faster than I often want to. Looks like she'll have no problem matching its intentions.
  • 3 1
 HB cut the course in 1990....
Or did he?
Ledgend has it Greg Herbold cut the course at worlds. It’s rumored that his mechanics lifted up the tape on a section. The more likely truth is he pedaled his ass to the top of the course for extra practice all week while the uplift was closed.
  • 5 0
 Heck Yah Hannah! And thank you Transition Bikes for continuing to support women.
  • 5 0
 So stylish. Congrats Hannah.
  • 2 0
 So much steez! That hovering over the rock wall was totally sick, had to rewatch a few times. Congrats Hannah, keep up the amazing progression and your awesome humble attitude.
  • 4 0
 Vink & Bergemann 2020
  • 1 0
 Damn!...another gal faster and stylie than me. I think I've seen this trail on other vids, and at 45 sec in she is balls to the wall between those trees, as fast and smooth as anyone I've seen previously. Get her on a DH!
  • 4 0
 SHEralp!!!
  • 2 0
 This is the announcement I was hoping was coming!! Rad. Hope this means we’ll get to see even more of her riding!
  • 2 0
 Stoked to see Hannah land with a great ride! An unreal rider with a true love for the sport!
  • 3 0
 Nice job TRANSITION. Good pick!
  • 3 1
 WHATS THE HB THAT DOES CUT COURSES? #IDGI
  • 4 2
 Are Transition taking a swipe at Hannah Barnes for course cutting?
  • 1 0
 Is there a story about that? for transition to make such a pointed statement about it, albeit a hashtag, it it must be some level of a bigdeal..
  • 4 0
 @Kapricorn: It was 1990.
  • 1 0
 Early 90's the BMX guys were just starting to trickle into MTB (Tomac and shortly after Lops, Cully, King,Carter etc.). That was pretty much Herbold's last chance of actually winning a gravity race. #HBcutthecourse
[Reply]
  • 1 0
 Shredder! Q: is the secret to getting that sweet sweet slowmo roost piling fresh loose loam in a packed berm?
  • 1 0
 newer the berm the easier it is to roost. Watch a WC race and you will very little roost... looks good but is slow.
  • 2 0
 put the apex of the turn later in the berm and come in super hot and lower than normal
  • 2 0
 Congrats Hannah! Well deserved.
  • 2 0
 Heck yea Hannah B!!! So excited for this!!
  • 4 2
 Congrats! And excellent choice of music to boot...
  • 2 0
 You ever been so excited about a song you dropped your phone trying to get to Spotify?
  • 1 0
 Yes Hannah! So stoked for ya!
  • 2 0
 Congrats Hannah!
  • 1 0
 Fast and style for miles! Great rider! Good job HB
  • 2 0
 whoa, she's good.
  • 1 0
 That's whats up! Cheers Hannah!
  • 1 0
 Long live HBCUTTHECOURSE!!!!!
  • 2 0
 Dayum she rips!
  • 1 0
 STYLE MONSTAAAA! Get it!
  • 1 0
 Nice! Congrats Hannah!!!! Looking forward to future awesomeness!
  • 1 0
 Future Pinkbike Hot Lap winner!
  • 1 0
 Hannah shreds proper! \m/
  • 1 0
 Hold the f*ck up, how come I never came across this goddess?! Beautiful!
  • 1 0
 Greatest hashtag ever. That’s why I’ve bought 7 Transitions.
  • 1 0
 when did that trail re-open?
  • 1 0
 HB can roll.
  • 1 0
 so sick! congrats!
  • 1 0
 Yeah Hannah!
  • 1 0
 Fugging Senderella!

