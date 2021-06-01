Video: Transition Develops The New Patrol & Hannah Bergemann Puts It Through Its Paces

The Patrol is one of our longest running bikes in our lineup, so when it came time to give it an update, it was no easy task. Our product development team dug deep into the current trends of mountain biking, and decided that going back to our roots was just the inspiration they needed.The Patrol has always been a trail bike that can go big, so there was no better person than Hannah Bergemann to showcase its abilities.HB is one of the most calm and collected riders we know, but she is no stranger to fast and loose shredding.Does dirt get any better than this?The Patrol, in its element.Nose bonks: The poster child of fun.Eyeing up the stump gap.Hannah making moves like this look too easy. So much so that our video shots looked somewhat chill. This move is not chill.From big jumps to rocky and rough terrain, the Patrol loves to get in the thick of it. While still allowing you to comfortably pedal yourself back up for lap after lap.HB at mach speed down a rock roll she discovered and pioneered.Just another day in the office for Hannah B! Not only is she a TR athlete, but also a member of our marketing team, helping with the many things we do behind the scenes here.Our first mixed wheel bike, the Dirtbag. Released in 2002 with a 26 front wheel and 24 rear. Seen here is Lars casually riding Blue Steel in 2021.Video: Skye SchillhammerPhotos: Oliver Parish