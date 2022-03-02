“The Mountain Bike Team” is led by two of our very own employees here at TR, Myles Trainer and John Richardson. They will lead the charge and pursue their passion of riding bikes while being joined by a variety of co-workers, friends and athletes as they go along on their journey.As the mountain bike industry grows, it’s easy to get caught up in the “sport” trying to be the next F1 racing. But we can’t forget that at its roots, mountain biking was just a way to get out and explore the landscape around us in a fun and exciting way. Our new Mountain Bike Team will be doing just that; by traveling to races and events while focusing on the freedom that comes with riding bicycles. From local races, EWS, unique destinations, and backcountry adventures, they will document all the shenanigans along the way. The goal is to become immersed in the experiences that, in one way or another, shape mountain bike culture. To us, this is mountain biking.For episode 1, the Mountain Bike Team was joined by co-worker and friend, Parley Ford. They loaded the van to the brim and headed south to find dry dirt and loamy trails in California. From ocean views, t-shirt temps, and trail side jib sessions, you'll be wishing you were along for the ride.Video by: Myles Trainer