Video: Transition Introduces "The Mountain Bike Team"

Mar 2, 2022
by Transition Bikes  

“The Mountain Bike Team” is led by two of our very own employees here at TR, Myles Trainer and John Richardson. They will lead the charge and pursue their passion of riding bikes while being joined by a variety of co-workers, friends and athletes as they go along on their journey.


As the mountain bike industry grows, it’s easy to get caught up in the “sport” trying to be the next F1 racing. But we can’t forget that at its roots, mountain biking was just a way to get out and explore the landscape around us in a fun and exciting way. Our new Mountain Bike Team will be doing just that; by traveling to races and events while focusing on the freedom that comes with riding bicycles. From local races, EWS, unique destinations, and backcountry adventures, they will document all the shenanigans along the way. The goal is to become immersed in the experiences that, in one way or another, shape mountain bike culture. To us, this is mountain biking.


For episode 1, the Mountain Bike Team was joined by co-worker and friend, Parley Ford. They loaded the van to the brim and headed south to find dry dirt and loamy trails in California. From ocean views, t-shirt temps, and trail side jib sessions, you'll be wishing you were along for the ride.

Video by: Myles Trainer

10 Comments

  • 5 0
 So stoked to watch this fold out and see how they do this season, these two guys are awesome.
  • 2 0
 Reminiscent of those skate videos from the 90's. Gotta love the stoke.
  • 1 0
 Friends having fun on bikes. Isn't that what it's all about. "Party in the Woods!"
  • 5 3
 Santa Cruz=meh
  • 2 0
 Fuck yeah boiz
  • 2 0
 Rad
  • 2 0
 Dope
  • 2 0
 Love to see it
  • 1 0
 You mean, the "Mountian bike team" [sic]
  • 1 0
 Good stuff

