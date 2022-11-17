Video: Roadtripping With the New Transition TR11 DH Bike

To give our new TR11 a proper introduction, we packed up the rigs and headed north of the border to chase steep chutes and big air.Our first stop on trip was the infamous gravel pit near Kamloops, B.C. Diving into the deep sand and free falling to the bottom is a grin inducing rush and a much needed warmup for what we had in store for us later in the trip.The gravel pit, while scary at first, turns out to just be plain fun. We ended up doing a handful of laps just to feel the sensation of carving through powder.For us, a roadtrip is always made better when camping. Nothing brings a group closer than sitting around a hot fire at night reveling in the laps from the day, and fantasizing about what's to come.Up next was the Kamloops Bike Ranch, a seemingly endless landscape of jumps and home to some of the most famous video parts that inspired freeride.For this trip, our graphic designer Evan Voss was our spirit leader. Can you tell he has a BMX background?It didn't take long for Johny to warm up.Due to production shortages, we weren't able to get our young gun, Talus Turk, on the new bike for this trip, but there was no way we were leaving him behind.After a morning full bike park laps and sessioning jumps, we packed up and headed further North for our first glimpse the legendary lines of Williams Lake. The View of Farwell Canyon is one of both beauty, and terror, knowing that soon we would be at the mercy of the scree.After a mostly sleepless night, we awoke with anticipation to start teeing up the chutes. Johny was first to drop, in a place he had never been. A bold move on terrain that is out of this world. Within the first few feet of dropping in all control was lost and you're left with nothing but skill and instinct to guide you down safely. Next was Evan, who was not a newcomer to this area, but nonetheless felt the intense nerves at the top. After their success, albeit a gnarlier than expected success, they radio'd up and gave the all clear.Hannah is no stranger to big mountain riding, and has ridden these lines a few times prior, but that didn't stop her from feeling the rush of surviving a lap down Farwell.Nervous would be a huge understatement for how Skye felt at the top, looking into the void he was about to drop into. Deciding to go last, he rolled past the point of no return, and to his surprise managed to stay upright, while every alarm in his body was telling him "this is too fast, jump off."Farwell Canyon is the kind of place where just a couple of laps is enough. After riding a couple more lines that day, we packed up, and headed straight home, with our appetites for freeride satiated.Video: Cameron HotchkissPhotos: Oliver Parish