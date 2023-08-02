Video: Transition Visits Fazua

Aug 2, 2023
by Transition Bikes  

Get a behind the scenes look at our visit with Fazua!

Last summer, Kyle (co-owner), Sam (product manager), and Skye (marketing manager), jumped across the pond to visit Fazua HQ and get their first rides on the Relay. The Relay utilizes Fazua's 60nm motor, which provides drag free power to enjoy some long days in the mountains.

With technology constantly changing in the bike industry, it's important for us to align with brands invested in riding bikes as much as we like to. During the Relay's inception, Fazua felt like the perfect match because they are a rider focused company like us.

Check out our latest video as the crew tours Fazua and rides the Austrian Alps aboard the Relay!

photo
Munich was our first stop visiting Fazua where we rode together to tweak the Relay for the final product you see today

photo
Europe loves E bikes

photo
We worked with them to dial in motor outputs on trail

photo
On trail testing at its finest!

photo
After our initial testing, we headed to the Alps to put the Relay through the ringer

photo
Co-owner, Kyle Young, doing some quality control to make sure the Relay feels right at home in the air

photo
Mountain peaks mixed with bike park provided a perfect testing ground

photo
That bike is baaaahhd to the bone -Sheep

Check out the video to see what goes on behind the scenes in creating a bike built for the way we like to ride! Learn more about the Relay here.

photo

Video: Skye Schillhammer
Edit: Myles Trainer

Posted In:
eMTB Videos Video Transition Transition Relay


Author Info:
TransitionBikeCompany avatar

Member since Feb 17, 2009
126 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Truckworx - Crankworx Whistler 2023
49398 views
Replay: Red Bull Joyride - Crankworx Whistler 2023
43153 views
Dangerholm's Quest to Build the World's Lightest eMTB
37807 views
First Ride: 2024 RockShox SID Ultimate Fork
33822 views
First Ride: Pivot Shuttle AM eMTB
33370 views
Review: Cannondale Habit Carbon LT1
33133 views
Video: 14 Minutes of Insane Features and Heavy Crashes At The 2023 Tour De Gnar
33083 views
Torquato Testa Dislocates & Breaks Hip in Joyride Crash
31627 views

1 Comment
  • 1 0
 The Relay is a fun bike.
I’ve had mine for just over 3 months now.
Riding with buddies who have full power bikes, and the battery usage is comparable.
I’m working harder, but I get the advantage of an Ebike that feels like a regular bike on the downs.





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.043597
Mobile Version of Website