Video: Transition Visits Fazua

Last summer, Kyle (co-owner), Sam (product manager), and Skye (marketing manager), jumped across the pond to visit Fazua HQ and get their first rides on the Relay. The Relay utilizes Fazua's 60nm motor, which provides drag free power to enjoy some long days in the mountains.With technology constantly changing in the bike industry, it's important for us to align with brands invested in riding bikes as much as we like to. During the Relay's inception, Fazua felt like the perfect match because they are a rider focused company like us.Munich was our first stop visiting Fazua where we rode together to tweak the Relay for the final product you see todayEurope loves E bikesWe worked with them to dial in motor outputs on trailOn trail testing at its finest!After our initial testing, we headed to the Alps to put the Relay through the ringerCo-owner, Kyle Young, doing some quality control to make sure the Relay feels right at home in the airMountain peaks mixed with bike park provided a perfect testing groundThat bike is baaaahhd to the bone -SheepVideo: Skye SchillhammerEdit: Myles Trainer