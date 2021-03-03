Video: Transition's Co-Owners Explore Orcas Island in 'Across the Bay'

TR co-owners, Kyle and Kevin.

Full green room out here.

The Send-It-All.

We are fortunate to call Bellingham, WA our home. Surrounded by amazing trails, in a climate mild enough for riding almost the entire year. But last year, winter had a strong grip on the landscape, locking up all the trails with snow and ice. So last February we called our good friend Matt with Targa Boats, and lined up a trip across the bay, to a magical little spot known as Orcas Island.After the quick boat ride, riding started right from the dock to ascend Mt. Constitution.The top of Mt. Constitution offers a stunning view of Mt. Baker and the Bellingham area.Running a bike company is a full time job, plus a little more. Days like this are a perfect reminder to Kevin and Kyle of where it all started, and why they work so hard to make a company based around riding.The Sentinel is the perfect bike for outings like this, when you never know what you're gonna get. An all day epic pedal, serious chunky terrain, or a quick jump session, the Sentinel does it all.Big thanks to our captain, Matt Hardin at Targa Boats for leading us on this journey.Riders: Kyle Young and Kevin Menard. The co-owners of Transition Bikes.Photos: Oliver ParishVideo: Skye Schillhammer with additional cinematography by Hannah Bergemann