Video: Transition's Co-Owners Explore Orcas Island in 'Across the Bay'

Mar 3, 2021
by Transition Bikes  

We are fortunate to call Bellingham, WA our home. Surrounded by amazing trails, in a climate mild enough for riding almost the entire year. But last year, winter had a strong grip on the landscape, locking up all the trails with snow and ice. So last February we called our good friend Matt with Targa Boats, and lined up a trip across the bay, to a magical little spot known as Orcas Island.




After the quick boat ride, riding started right from the dock to ascend Mt. Constitution.

TR co-owners, Kyle and Kevin.

The top of Mt. Constitution offers a stunning view of Mt. Baker and the Bellingham area.


Full green room out here.

Running a bike company is a full time job, plus a little more. Days like this are a perfect reminder to Kevin and Kyle of where it all started, and why they work so hard to make a company based around riding.




The Send-It-All.

The Sentinel is the perfect bike for outings like this, when you never know what you're gonna get. An all day epic pedal, serious chunky terrain, or a quick jump session, the Sentinel does it all.


Big thanks to our captain, Matt Hardin at Targa Boats for leading us on this journey.

Riders: Kyle Young and Kevin Menard. The co-owners of Transition Bikes.
Photos: Oliver Parish
Video: Skye Schillhammer with additional cinematography by Hannah Bergemann

13 Comments

  • 13 1
 2 of the nicest most down to earth guys I have ever met who just happen to have founded and run a successful bike company. Don’t stop being you boys!!!
  • 5 0
 Before the vanlife crowd descends on orcas island this summer. Note* the trails are not open to bikes in peak season during the summer.
  • 1 0
 Captain Cam at the helm! I will second the comment from @jding183 and that honestly goes for the entire crew at Transition. Solid, humble, and welcoming from top to bottom! They live and breath what they preach.
  • 3 0
 Great now I want a Sentinel
  • 1 0
 If this is what winter looks like in the PNW I'm living on the wrong coast.
  • 2 0
 That's a rare winter day that isn't filled with yet more soul crushing drizzle and seasonal affective disorder.
  • 1 0
 Clicked the link to see beaching orcas but riding orcas was pretty good too.
  • 1 0
 Great humans! Great bike builders and riders! A great bike company! Great videography! Well done!!
  • 1 0
 This is the kind of medium rad riding I can relate to.
  • 1 0
 Perfect outing for the new smuggler?
  • 1 2
 @blacklineslayer that's deep
  • 2 0
 The ocean, right?
  • 2 5
 Life without a defined purpose is similar to a boat without a crew in the middle of the ocean.

