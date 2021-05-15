Video: Travelling Artist & Adventurer Tito Tomasi in 'The Art of Shredding'

Urge To Meet The Gringo: Tito Tomasi

We all come from different horizons and we're all motivated by personal dreams that build our personalities and drive our life choices. So that's why in some way we're all 'Gringos' to each others, strangers at first sight at a specific moment in time and space.But we are also united by our passion for cycling in all its forms, and for nature which we must protect & enjoy responsibly. The Gringos are therefore the official ambassadors of Urge Bike Products, authentic souls without falseness, loyal to themselves whether in their daily life or in front of a camera lens.We now invite you to meet the Alpha Ambassador, the travelling artist and adventurer Tito Tomasi.Rocked by the waves of the ocean, carried by the wind of the mountains and leaving his colorful memories of some good times in his incredible paintings, Tito opens for you the doors of his workshop and vision of life in this new Urge To Meet The Gringo video.Even if he has been able to travel around the world more than once, it's in France, in the Haute-Savoie region, that our adventurer has decided to settle down for a while and enjoy the present with his family.'Sometimes, I feel like I'm not "Tito"...He's a comic book character who is doing so many cool things...'Get your gear and your bike ready before you press the play button because when the last second of the video fades away, you will not be able to stop yourself from going for a ride...VIVE LA VIE !