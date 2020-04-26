Video: Traversing Switzerland, Italy & France on eMTBs

Warming up the e-bikes on our first evening high above the Valais' Val d'Anniviers. Photo Margus Riga

An evening sampling the local wines in the high alpine. Jet lag? What jet lag? Photo Margus Riga

A perfect start to our journey. 75 vertical meters of climbing done, 15,002 vertical meters of climbing to go. Photo Margus Riga

Just one of the 66,200 kilometres of singletrack that crisscrosses Switzerland. Not a bad tally for a country the size of Vermont & New Hampshire combined. Photo Margus Riga

Never say no to a lift, right? One of two bumps up on our week-long adventure. Photo Margus Riga

The iconic Cabane du Mont Fort on the slopes of Verbier. Epic location to spend the night, just don't go for the cuisine. Photo Margus Riga

Last light along one of the Valais' historic bisses, impressive irrigation channels that were dug by hand dating back to the 13th century. Photo Margus Riga

Dropping into Italia from the Swiss border. No passport needed, just a sign on a trail at the top of a big pass. Photo Margus Riga

Eco, Tour, Sport or Turbo? Starting the day with charged Boschs and full of espressos. Photo Margus Riga

On regular bikes we'd cover two inches of map on a big day. With two batteries on the e-assist bikes was a different story, but still not a walk in the park. Photo Margus Riga

The boys and a turbocharged Lamborghini tractor. Behind them, the start of the opening climb of the day, a steep 1200 meter wall. Photo Margus Riga

Arriving to the pinnacle of Day 5, the Col de Malatra. Note to self for future reference: e-bikes & hiking don't mix. Photo Margus Riga

The best things in life require great effort...don't you think? Photo Margus Riga

1st prize gets...a ribbon. And 1345 meters of ripping downhill singletrack. Photo Margus Riga

Dropping down to the foot of Mont Blanc and the start of the famous circumnavigation route, the Tour du Mont Blanc. Photo Margus Riga

Ah, la belle France. Enjoying a well-deserved late afternoon beverage in the Haute Savoie. Photo Margus Riga

The grand finale, enjoying our last descent of the trip in Les Houches bike park. Photo Margus Riga

Alas, Chamonix. A hot shower, cold beer & fresh clothes await. Photo Margus Riga