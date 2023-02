Trek Factory Racing XC is going big in 2023. They have a new kit and new paint scheme. And keep this on the down low, but their soon-to-be-revealed Supercalibers are going to blow your mind. Go behind the scenes with the squad under the Spanish sun, and catch up with Jolanda Neff, Vlad Dascalu, Evie Richards and a hungry core of young Americans as they prepare to seize podiums and have even more fun on the World Cup circuit. — Trek