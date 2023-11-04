Watch
Video: Trek Factory Racing Wraps Up the 2023 XC Season
Nov 4, 2023
Ed Spratt
Trek Factory Racing XC finished an emotional season on a high. Dramatic World Cup racing led to emotional, breakthrough wins, all fueled by camaraderie and immaculate vibes. Ride alongside TFR XC and learn what makes this squad so special.
Racing and Events
Videos
World Cup XC
XC Racing
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,827 articles
