Video: Trek President John Burke Accepts Champion for Equality Award from Women's Sports Foundation

Trek President John Burke and Trek were recognized by the Women’s Sports Foundation at the 40th Annual Salute to Women in Sports Awards gala in New York City for their dedication to gender equity through the advancement of female participation and equality in cycling, both on the recreational and professional level.
|We saw an opportunity with women’s cycling that no one else saw. We saw a World Champion without a team because she wanted to have a family. We saw a sport with a passionate global fanbase which was rarely televised. We saw world-class athletes with incredible stories but no one was telling those stories. We saw athletes at the height of their careers working part-time jobs to make ends meet. We looked at that and we knew we could do better. We saw a path to a better future for an entire sport.—Trek President John Burke
The Champion for Equality Award is presented to "an individual or organization that has shown an unwavering commitment to gender equality and to the advancement of girls and women in sports. Through their personal and professional example, the recipients have inspired others to advocate for diversity and inclusion, to hire, support, mentor and elevate women, and to strive for equality because it’s the right thing to do."
Organizing a cyclocross World Cup race that had equal winner payout for the first time, establishing a women's WorldTour cycling team, and championing equality in the workplace are a few of the reasons that John Burke and Trek were the award's recipient this year.
|John Burke inspires others to embrace and promote diversity and inclusion. As an ally and advocate for equality, Burke, President of Trek Bicycle, works hard to meet female cyclists' unique needs. He joined his father's business in 1984, taking over his current role in 1997.
In 2000, Trek became the first major bike manufacturer to develop women's specific designs and accompanying educational programs to increase female participation in cycling. In 2017, John demonstrated steadfast dedication to gender parity, announcing Trek would be the first organizer of a cyclocross World Cup to offer equal winner payout to men and women. The UCI would eventually follow Trek's lead by mandating that by 2021, equal prize money would be standard at all cyclocross World Cup races. He established a women's cycling team, the Trek Segafredo Women's team, which competes in the UCI Women's WorldTour. The 14 members receive equal support, staffing and equipment to the men. Trek also champions equity in the workplace, encouraging retailers to hire more women and offering training program scholarships specifically for women. In 2016, the company formed the Women's Advocate program of 80 global members who work to strengthen female ridership opportunities in their hometowns.—Women's Sport Foundation
You can read about the other award recipients from the 40th Annual Salute to Women in Sports Awards gala here
