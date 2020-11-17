Video: Trials Wizard Jack Carthy Rides with the Hazzard Racing Crew

Nov 17, 2020
by Orange Bikes  

Words: Joe Barnes

When Orange said "we have a guy here you have got to ride with" I was very intrigued, to say the least!

It turned out to be cycling royalty and 8 times World Trials Champion Jack Carthy, who was keen to come up and try his hand on some of our infamous trails. As you'd expect it was a massive "yes" from me and an equally massive "when can we do this?".

When Trials Legend Jack Carthy popped up to visit the Hazzard racing boys we knew we were in for a treat

A couple of weeks later Jack trucked upon with his friend Tom and we had one of the best days on the bikes in a very long time. Jack was game for anything!

The day started by riding our “Slalom” trail that winds down the hill in a deep trench-like rut. Not an easy trail to master and a keen start for Jack who is relatively new to riding a bike with suspension and relaxed angles. Unsurprisingly he mastered things in no time so we headed for something a little more challenging. The “Death Tracks”. Yep, they’re steep and loose and things can easily get out of control as team rider Lachlan demonstrated perfectly.

It didn’t take long until Jack’s wandering eyes spotted a few unrideable rocks at the side of the trail. Yep, straight up and over, no qualms, no bother. It was our turn to try and not get schooled on our home turf. Needless to say, it was impossible and showed us just how skilled Jack is on any bike. Lachlan did us proud to be fair and has a hidden talent in this area while myself and Ferg could only watch in awe.

We finished the day off with some car park skills until dark and were pretty sure we found the recipe for an excellent day out.

Thanks to Jack for making this happen. Let’s do it in Yorkshire next time, eh Jack?

Film, photos and words by Hazzard Racing.

 Your smiles looks infecting in times like these
 Filmed on site before we knew Coronavirus was a thing about 11 months ago now. Weird how something so simple as a group pic stands out in 2020. Soon come the days we can get back to the hugs in the woods.
 This was such a good day!

