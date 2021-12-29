close
Video: Trails Riding in the Streets of Sweden

Dec 29, 2021
by Mark at Inspired Bicycles  

Joacim Lundgren is a name familiar to many in the biketrials world, with appearances in UCI Trials World Cup finals and a stand-out style on both 20" and 26" wheeled bikes. When we saw that Joacim had decided to try his hand at street trials we were keen to see how he got on - as big fans of his riding we knew to expect big moves with an effortless style. We weren't disappointed!

Joacim took to his new Inspired Hex 26" bike quickly, and it didn't take long for us to reach out to him to see if he was interested in partnering with us going into 2022. Joacim agreed, and then set out to film a 'Welcome to Inspired' edit with his friend Linus Pihlsgård. With the weather in his native Sweden rapidly turning from autumn to winter, the pair faced a race against time to get all the clips they wanted in the bag before they ran out of good weather and daylight.

Fortunately the weather held off long enough for Joacim and Linus to get enough clips to put together a video. What you see above is the end result of those filming missions - Joacim's 'Welcome to Inspired' video! We were stoked with how the video turned out, both from Joacim's take on street trials riding and Linus' cool BMX-influenced filming and editing style. We hope you are too!

During some of their filming days, the pair were joined by photographer Jesper Persson. Scroll down to see some photos that he took during their filming process.

A big thanks from all of us at Inspired to Joacim, Linus and Jesper for taking the time to create this project. We're excited to see what 2022 brings!

Social links:
Joacim Lundgren
Linus Pihlsgård
Jesper Perrson
Inspired Bicycles

To see the 2022 Inspired Hex, along with our full range of bikes, head to the Inspired Bicycles website.

Joacim is also supported by:
Merida Sverige
Bike Fixx

Joacim Lundgren shot by Jesper Persson

Joacim Lundgren hopping to rear wheel on a skinny rail shot by Jesper Persson

Joacim Lundgren mid-flight over this big drop gap shot by Jesper Persson
Joacim Lundgren shot by Jesper Persson

A detail shot of Joacim Lundgren s Hex Team mid balance line shot by Jesper Persson

Joacim Lundgren taking on a long rail shot by Jesper Persson


Posted In:
Videos Trials


5 Comments

  • 7 0
 Trails or Trials?
  • 2 0
 Smooth, miminal correction/setup hops, and strong flow. Steeeeeeezy.

Nice one team.
  • 1 0
 "Trails riding"? You mean trials right?
  • 1 0
 Awsome! Göteborg represents Smile
  • 1 0
 super cool

Post a Comment



