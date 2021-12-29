Video: Trails Riding in the Streets of Sweden

Joacim Lundgren is a name familiar to many in the biketrials world, with appearances in UCI Trials World Cup finals and a stand-out style on both 20" and 26" wheeled bikes. When we saw that Joacim had decided to try his hand at street trials we were keen to see how he got on - as big fans of his riding we knew to expect big moves with an effortless style. We weren't disappointed!
Joacim took to his new Inspired Hex 26" bike quickly, and it didn't take long for us to reach out to him to see if he was interested in partnering with us going into 2022. Joacim agreed, and then set out to film a 'Welcome to Inspired' edit with his friend Linus Pihlsgård. With the weather in his native Sweden rapidly turning from autumn to winter, the pair faced a race against time to get all the clips they wanted in the bag before they ran out of good weather and daylight.
Fortunately the weather held off long enough for Joacim and Linus to get enough clips to put together a video. What you see above is the end result of those filming missions - Joacim's 'Welcome to Inspired' video! We were stoked with how the video turned out, both from Joacim's take on street trials riding and Linus' cool BMX-influenced filming and editing style. We hope you are too!
During some of their filming days, the pair were joined by photographer Jesper Persson. Scroll down to see some photos that he took during their filming process.
A big thanks from all of us at Inspired to Joacim, Linus and Jesper for taking the time to create this project. We're excited to see what 2022 brings!
Social links:Joacim LundgrenLinus PihlsgårdJesper PerrsonInspired Bicycles
To see the 2022 Inspired Hex, along with our full range of bikes, head to the Inspired Bicycles website
.
Joacim is also supported by:Merida SverigeBike Fixx
5 Comments
Nice one team.
Post a Comment