Video: Trials, Trails, Tricks and Jibs on the Ibis Mojo 4 with Pat Smage

Jun 16, 2020
by Psf1  


I hurt my foot pretty bad back in early March and took the longest time off from real riding I have ever had. A few days after I got hurt, I received the Ibis Mojo 4 and started wondering what I could do on it. So, between icing sessions, I went into our woods day after day and looked, built, and hoped I would be able to ride what I had in mind. When I got back to riding regularly again, something was off and I just didn’t feel like myself. I was not even close to being ready to ride what I had plans for…


So I went out, day after day, and rode until I found my mojo again. Turns out, it was right underneath me, and I just had to put some time in on it! Learning a new bike while trying to get fitness, strength, timing and balance back was a good challenge that kept me busy and kept my mind occupied on bikes during this crazy time in our lives. Can’t wait to see what else I can do on this bike!

Huge thanks to my grandparents and parents for providing me this amazing playground for everything that has wheels. I have spent an incredible amount of time in that woods and I keep coming back for more. Also, thanks to my wife Hannah for filming and going to war with mosquitoes… seriously, they were even swarming the camera and got in some shots! We had to rush some things so they aren’t all perfect but mostly “good enough”.

Thanks for watching!



16 Comments

  • 11 0
 How come the white Mojo 4 can’t do all those tricks? Darn, I got the wrong color!

Hahaha great edit Pat, that looked super fun! Welcome to the club, you’re gonna enjoy that bike!
  • 4 0
 Maybe you need fatter tires?

Awesome to see you on a "normal" bike, though I also love seeing what you can do on your fat bike.
  • 4 0
 Since COVID killed racing, does that mean freeride is back? @pinkbke
  • 4 0
 I am a simple man. I see Pat Smage, I click.
  • 3 0
 Great video, amazing bike handling skills!
  • 3 0
 Wow ! He's not riding it, he's dancing it !
  • 3 0
 What a legend
  • 2 0
 he should've said: "letting my mojo do the work"
  • 1 0
 How is it that I have never seen or heard of this guy. Just wow... serious talent!
  • 1 0
 And he is a multiple moto trials champ too...
  • 1 0
 Man, his riding skills are sic!!! I completely lot track how many cork screws he did... And he's running Manitou sus, sold!
  • 2 0
 Very impressive riding!
  • 2 0
 annnd just saw he's 10x moto trials champ. brap!
  • 1 0
 @skijunky05: "mojo trials" now :-)
  • 1 0
 Dude is so skilled. Glad he's doing more cycling stuff.
  • 1 0
 I really gotta learn some basic trials moves.

