Video: Triumph Amidst Trial - Norco Race Division's Just Getting Started EP4

Jul 12, 2024
by Norco Bicycles  


Words: Norco Bikes
Photos: Andy Vathis
Filmed and edited by: Thomas Sandell
Additional Cinematography: Alex Rankin, Matt Staggs, Joe Simkins


In Episode 4 of "Just Getting Started," the Norco Race Division DH team returns to the legendary trails of Les Gets, France. This spot holds a special place in the hearts of the team and their manager, with a history rich in blood, sweat, tears, and cheers.

This season has been all about taking risks and proving the doubters wrong. Greg Minnaar, a legend in his own right, has taken one of the biggest gambles of his career by switching bike teams. Moving to Norco wasn't just a shift in gear; it was a bold statement against the naysayers who thought he was too old and had too rough of a season start to see the podium again.

You'll get a raw, behind-the-scenes look at the prep and race day drama. Hear from the team manager and seasoned riders about their extensive history and countless hours spent mastering these trails. The bond within the team is palpable as they tackle the gruelling course, showcasing their grit and camaraderie.

Despite all the changes and challenges, the team pulled together, showing incredible resilience and determination. Minnaar, riding the new Norco 60th Anniversary bike, faced the season with everything to prove.

This episode isn’t just about racing; it’s about the deep connections and relentless spirit that drive the team. From the highs of podium finishes to the lows of tough crashes, Les Gets has seen it all, and the team’s journey here is nothing short of epic.

Learn more about what the team has been up to at norco.com/athletes.


