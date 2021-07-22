Pinkbike.com
Video: Troy Brosnan & Kye A'Hern Ride the Val di Sole 2021 World Champs Course
Jul 22, 2021
by
valdisolebikeland
Follow
Following
The Black Snake for World Champs is very fast and technical. Being loose on this track is not going to pay off. You have to be strong, because it is really going to take the best one to win here”
—
Troy Brosnan
Videos
Riding Videos
Kye Ahern
Troy Brosnan
11 Comments
Score
Time
5
0
JeCo07
(2 hours ago)
Railing the big black snake.
[Reply]
1
0
dubiouslogik
(43 mins ago)
For a track that rough do they soften the suspension to minimize fatigue, or does that slow you down? I'd love to see footage of his fork travel during that run. (pretty sure my forearms would hurt just watching)
[Reply]
2
0
literally
(17 mins ago)
what's a guy gotta pay to have the webpage set up so i an watch the video and scroll the comments below it without the video going off screen?
[Reply]
1
0
x-rider
(1 hours ago)
Consider the GoPro Effect to do this run justice... insane how they both railed it.
[Reply]
1
0
tbubier
(9 mins ago)
So gnarly.
[Reply]
1
0
kingpin2607
(1 hours ago)
Damn this looks actually more fun than it was before. Quite an interesting update to the track.
[Reply]
1
0
tacklingdummy
(1 hours ago)
Bike equipment is built so well. How does it hold up to that kind of abuse?
[Reply]
1
0
PTyliszczak
(28 mins ago)
2:10 in "My arms are already hurting." Yeah, mine were hurting two minutes ago.
[Reply]
2
0
Gora
(17 mins ago)
New rockgarden, because its not a enough rocks? LOL
[Reply]
1
0
jcc0042
(1 hours ago)
Loic is gonna be pissed.
[Reply]
1
0
Freakyjon
(27 mins ago)
Dream track!!!
[Reply]
