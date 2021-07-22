Video: Troy Brosnan & Kye A'Hern Ride the Val di Sole 2021 World Champs Course

Jul 22, 2021
by valdisolebikeland  

bigquotesThe Black Snake for World Champs is very fast and technical. Being loose on this track is not going to pay off. You have to be strong, because it is really going to take the best one to win here”Troy Brosnan


11 Comments

  • 5 0
 Railing the big black snake.
  • 1 0
 For a track that rough do they soften the suspension to minimize fatigue, or does that slow you down? I'd love to see footage of his fork travel during that run. (pretty sure my forearms would hurt just watching)
  • 2 0
 what's a guy gotta pay to have the webpage set up so i an watch the video and scroll the comments below it without the video going off screen?
  • 1 0
 Consider the GoPro Effect to do this run justice... insane how they both railed it.
  • 1 0
 So gnarly.
  • 1 0
 Damn this looks actually more fun than it was before. Quite an interesting update to the track.
  • 1 0
 Bike equipment is built so well. How does it hold up to that kind of abuse?
  • 1 0
 2:10 in "My arms are already hurting." Yeah, mine were hurting two minutes ago.
  • 2 0
 New rockgarden, because its not a enough rocks? LOL
  • 1 0
 Loic is gonna be pissed.
  • 1 0
 Dream track!!!

