Video: Troy Brosnan Dreaming of Victories on the New Canyon Sender

Time flies when you’re fast as hell. Consider the original Sender—a bike that instantly made a name for itself on the world’s toughest downhill tracks. Today we roll out the next generation of speed—the Sender CFR. We took one of the world’s best downhill racing machines and made it lighter, more controlled, and flat-out faster. But you don’t have to take our word for it. The clock never lies.



C-F-R…those three letters stand for Canyon Factory Racing, which might lead you to think “team bike”. But it’s more than that. Yes, this is the weapon of choice for Troy Brosnan, Tahnee Seagrave and shredders the world over, but competition isn’t merely a part of this bike’s DNA. Competition is the Sender CFR’s DNA. All of it.



The hunt for the podium dictated the very carbon lay-up, the leverage curve, the suspension tune, every millimeter and angle of the Sender CFR. This bike was born from competition. — Canyon