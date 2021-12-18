close
Video: Troy Brosnan Follows a Ripping 10-Year-Old in Australia
Dec 18, 2021
by
James Smurthwaite
Nate Massey is only 10 years old and ripping so fast, Hitting big jumps for his age its crazy what kids can do these days! I gave him some tips throughout the day and his corner speed improved like crazy!
Posted In:
eMTB
Videos
Troy Brosnan
2 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
dh-bomber
(1 hours ago)
Ten year olds on awesome rigs!!! I road a full ridged mongoose threshold 1996
[Reply]
1
0
dhagz
(2 mins ago)
I want to ride like him when im older...(26)
[Reply]
