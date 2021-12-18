close
Video: Troy Brosnan Follows a Ripping 10-Year-Old in Australia

Dec 18, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesNate Massey is only 10 years old and ripping so fast, Hitting big jumps for his age its crazy what kids can do these days! I gave him some tips throughout the day and his corner speed improved like crazy!


2 Comments

  • 2 0
 Ten year olds on awesome rigs!!! I road a full ridged mongoose threshold 1996
  • 1 0
 I want to ride like him when im older...(26)

