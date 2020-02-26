Video: Troy Brosnan Shreds His Home Trails

We head down under to Adelaide, Australia to check in with one of the most successful and consistent DH racers out there, Troy Brosnan. Seemingly in contention for the win at every race is an enviable position that most riders dream of and after 4 seasons of constant podiums, the formula of speed and skill combine to always make Brosnan the man to beat. He’s hungry for more in 2020 and we got the inside scoop into what keeps the danger man at the top of his game and pushing to be faster than ever.



