Video: Troy Brosnan Shreds His Home Trails

Feb 26, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesWe head down under to Adelaide, Australia to check in with one of the most successful and consistent DH racers out there, Troy Brosnan. Seemingly in contention for the win at every race is an enviable position that most riders dream of and after 4 seasons of constant podiums, the formula of speed and skill combine to always make Brosnan the man to beat. He’s hungry for more in 2020 and we got the inside scoop into what keeps the danger man at the top of his game and pushing to be faster than ever.

12 Comments

  • 11 1
 All the best for the upcoming season Troy! You have amazing, amazing style! Always a joy to watch you ride.
  • 5 0
 “I don’t think we did anything wrong this season” ... “just put all the work in and see what happens” ... “I know i’ve got everything to win any race, just waiting for it to happen” ... Man this guy’s honest with himself and soooo Chris Sharma (cf rock climbing) about racing results (compare to us, french).

Hope it all come together for ya man, you deserve it !
  • 1 0
 Then the frenchies come in with rotors full of grease.
  • 1 0
 "just a little bit of..." that´s kind of the story of his racing life, isn´t it?
  • 8 0
 I really really want to see this guy take a win this year!
  • 3 0
 You make us locals proud, TB. Plus a sweet showcasing of @trailscapes work on the Ohally's trails... ADL FTW!
  • 1 0
 Trails look sweet, and brosnan hauling as usual. Go for the win in 2020!
  • 3 0
 Awesome rider, a few milliseconds away from total domination with that consistency. Maybe 2020 could be the year?
  • 3 0
 One of my fav riders for sure
  • 1 0
 Great promotion for TB and Adelaide. As he says it’s a great place to live. Top riding all year round and great beaches too.
  • 2 0
 To me he is the perfect mountain biker in terms of attitude, style, speed and humility.
  • 1 0
 One of the best riders out there, always up there and always seems chilled out. Fingers crossed that TB gets a win in 2020.

