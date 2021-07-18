Video: Troy Brosnan Tackles Steep Loam Tracks in Morzine

Jul 18, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesHaving fun in the mud and finding the steepest loam tracks on the Pleny! With Aaron Pelttari and Kye Ahern. Troy Brosnan


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Kye Ahern Troy Brosnan


Must Read This Week
Letter from the Editor: Pinkbike’s Next Chapter with Outside
99956 views
Video: Gee Atherton Shares Footage of the Biggest Crash of his Career
70664 views
Final Results from EWS La Thuile 2021 Race 2
63202 views
First Ride: Manitou's New Dorado
59625 views
Tested: 9 of the Best Tire Inserts vs an Impact Rig
53559 views
Chromag Teases New Full Suspension Bike
52378 views
Baptiste Pierron Fractures 4 Vertebrae in Race Run Crash
47492 views
Bike Check: The Full Suspension Bike Made From Plywood
46657 views

3 Comments

  • 2 0
 Ah, yes. Picking your way down seemingly impossible scary sh!t. That is what mountain biking is all about.
  • 1 0
 How dare you... it's Plene(!)y!
  • 1 0
 definitely a vlog

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008378
Mobile Version of Website