Video: Troy Brosnan Tackles Steep Loam Tracks in Morzine
Jul 18, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
Having fun in the mud and finding the steepest loam tracks on the Pleny! With Aaron Pelttari and Kye Ahern.
—
Troy Brosnan
Viking-man
(20 mins ago)
Ah, yes. Picking your way down seemingly impossible scary sh!t. That is what mountain biking is all about.
[Reply]
1
0
MindPatterns
(2 mins ago)
How dare you... it's Plene(!)y!
[Reply]
1
0
tom8193
(36 mins ago)
definitely a vlog
[Reply]
