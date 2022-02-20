close
Video: Troy Brosnan's Practice Run POV from the Australian National DH Championships

Feb 20, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesRide on board with the Canyon CLLCTV's Troy Brosnan at the Australian National Champs, Maydena Bike Park... Dry and dusty for the weekend's racing! Canyon Bicycles


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Canyon Troy Brosnan DH Racing National Championships


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Awesome track, I didn’t know the West Coast of Tasmania had dust.

Post a Comment



