Video: Troy Lee Designs Announces New D4 Helmet Details

Daytona changed everything. It’s the most iconic, most storied and most chosen Downhill, Freeride and BMX race helmets in bicycling history. First introduced in 1996, the legendary Daytona lead the modern era of mountain biking and BMX with a magical blend of style and innovation. The Daytona and its successors, the D2 and D3, have been worn by more MTB and BMX heroes—and have collected more titles, medals and accolades and YouTube views than any other helmet in history. And now, the all-new D4 Textreme Carbon Fiber and D4 Composite helmets are ready to chase another era of championships. — Troy Lee Designs