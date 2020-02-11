Video: Troy Lee Designs Announces New D4 Helmet Details

Feb 11, 2020
by Troy Lee Designs  

Press Release: Troy Lee Designs

bigquotesDaytona changed everything. It’s the most iconic, most storied and most chosen Downhill, Freeride and BMX race helmets in bicycling history. First introduced in 1996, the legendary Daytona lead the modern era of mountain biking and BMX with a magical blend of style and innovation. The Daytona and its successors, the D2 and D3, have been worn by more MTB and BMX heroes—and have collected more titles, medals and accolades and YouTube views than any other helmet in history. And now, the all-new D4 Textreme Carbon Fiber and D4 Composite helmets are ready to chase another era of championships.Troy Lee Designs

Troy Lee Designs D4 helmet

Troy Lee Designs D4

Troy Lee Designs D4 helmet

Troy Lee Designs D4 helmet

Troy Lee Designs D4 helmet

Troy Lee Designs D4 helmet

Troy Lee Designs D4 helmet

Textreme Carbon MSRP: $575 USD
Composite MSRP: $399 USD

More information on the new D4 is available here.

18 Comments

  • 8 0
 If you changed the fit of the XL I'm going to stab someone.
  • 1 0
 *with a pushpin. I'm not a psycho....
  • 4 0
 That looks like it would protect my noggin a lot better than my current full face lid. Kinda reminds me of some of the Leatt DBX helmets
  • 4 3
 Super sick, just hoping the build quality is better then their new offerings over the last couple seasons.. saw more then a few stages and a2 get warrantied for quality control issues. Either way, stoked to check these out, loved my d3 so much, best fitting helmet ive found.
  • 5 1
 Not a view to watch if you have a concussion and are on the market for a new helmet.
  • 4 0
 looks like a d3
  • 2 6
flag cyberoptixs (41 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 but double the price
  • 3 1
 Not a bad thing to notice.
  • 5 1
 @cyberoptixs: D3 carbon Mips was $495 usd, the increase is about 15%, and was less than that pre-tariff price. TeXtreme® Carbon is significantly more expensive but we saw some fantastic strength increases and weight decreases to justify that.
  • 1 0
 @troyleedesigns: Are these in stock in the Laguna Beach store? I'll be in OC on Thursday
  • 1 0
 Is there anything special about the foam in these? Seems like a lot about the shell etc but its the foam and Mips that are saving your brain right?
  • 1 0
 1000 grams is definitely light for a full on DH helmet, I wonder if the composite version is in the same ballpark.
  • 2 0
 My next new helmet!
  • 1 1
 No fidlock? Just the old DD?
  • 2 0
 Thank god. I am not in love with the fidlock.
  • 1 1
 This video was a pain to watch
  • 1 0
 Led, not lead.

