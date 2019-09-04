Video: Long-Travel Linkage Forks, Carbon Shaft-Drives, and Virtual Mountain Biking - Eurobike 2019

Sep 4, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  


Eurobike is a massive, four-day show that has more attendees that most small towns have people, and it's all in hangers once used to manufacture giant Zeppelin airships. The Zeppelins are still made close by and are often hanging out above the show, but the halls are full of everything bike-related for a handful of days in early September.

Our first day included a stop at the CeramicSpeed booth to check out their wild shaft-drive system that uses a telescoping carbon tube, a host of tiny sealed bearings, and the craziest cassette you've ever seen. Not to be outdone, Trust had their 178mm-travel Shout linkage fork mounted to the front of a Santa Cruz Megatower that was stopping people in their tracks. More interested in training than linkage forks? Zwift has a new virtual mountain bike program that integrates steering by using accelerometers in your phone.

Posted In:
Videos Drivetrain Linkage Forks Ceramicspeed Trust Performance Zwift Eurobike 2019


8 Comments

  • 3 0
 With the drive shaft driven groupset - in theory - you could achieve "infinite" range by having a cassette as big as your rear wheel. Only limiting factors would be how much the drive shaft could extend/retract. Is this practical? No, probably not but still a cool idea!
  • 1 0
 Really interested in the ceramic speed drivetrain. Appreciate it's early days but, as refined as the current system (chain, mechanical, cassette) has become, after 30+ years there must be a better way. Perhaps in could be contained within some sort of box.
  • 2 1
 Thinking of what will happen when you bend or break this carbon driveshaft during a ride... Mmmmhhh, staying with a good old chain for now.
  • 2 0
 I want to know how ceramic speed will deal with the bike flexing...
  • 2 0
 How many speeds is the ceramic speed MTB drivetrain?
  • 2 0
 what a day
  • 1 0
 LINKAGE FOOOOOOORK
  • 1 0
 Douchebags?

