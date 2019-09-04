Video: Long-Travel Linkage Forks, Carbon Shaft-Drives, and Virtual Mountain Biking - Eurobike 2019

Eurobike is a massive, four-day show that has more attendees that most small towns have people, and it's all in hangers once used to manufacture giant Zeppelin airships. The Zeppelins are still made close by and are often hanging out above the show, but the halls are full of everything bike-related for a handful of days in early September.Our first day included a stop at the CeramicSpeed booth to check out their wild shaft-drive system that uses a telescoping carbon tube, a host of tiny sealed bearings, and the craziest cassette you've ever seen. Not to be outdone, Trust had their 178mm-travel Shout linkage fork mounted to the front of a Santa Cruz Megatower that was stopping people in their tracks. More interested in training than linkage forks? Zwift has a new virtual mountain bike program that integrates steering by using accelerometers in your phone.