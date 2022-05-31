Video: Trying The Hardest Lines in the Whistler Mountain Bike Park

May 31, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


Matt Beer teams up with some local shredders for opening weekend of the Whistler Bike Park. Together they assess line choice and dial in speed and creativity on some of the most technical trails in the Fitzsimmons zone.





Whistler Mountain Bike Park

Matt Beer


8 Comments

 Hey kids, blink twice if you are being held against your will.
 These are literally the flowiest of flow trails. There’s cannot surely be the hardest lines in Whistler surely?
 Probably the hardest for what was available on opening day.

That being said, the bikepark doesn't have many super hard trails. You need to get out into the valley for those Wink .
 After reviewing, PB is currently engaged in clickbait video titles. And Sheldon, there's a difference between hard trails and hard lines. The trails at the bike park may not be "super hard" in number but there are plenty of super hard lines on said trails.
 Multiple Florida trails are comparable to this...
 He's serious...and don't call him Shirley
 "Some people riding the main, obvious lines on the most popular trails in the Whistler Bike Park" just doesn't quite have the same headline click-bait-y-ness.
 Antidote Darkmatter review tomorrow





