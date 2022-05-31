Watch
Video: Trying The Hardest Lines in the Whistler Mountain Bike Park
May 31, 2022
Pinkbike Originals
Matt Beer teams up with some local shredders for opening weekend of the Whistler Bike Park. Together they assess line choice and dial in speed and creativity on some of the most technical trails in the Fitzsimmons zone.
Matt Beer
8 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
17
0
nermol
(56 mins ago)
Hey kids, blink twice if you are being held against your will.
[Reply]
11
1
thenotoriousmic
(1 hours ago)
These are literally the flowiest of flow trails. There’s cannot surely be the hardest lines in Whistler surely?
[Reply]
4
2
sheldonuvic
(50 mins ago)
Probably the hardest for what was available on opening day.
That being said, the bikepark doesn't have many super hard trails. You need to get out into the valley for those
.
[Reply]
6
0
scott-townes
(24 mins ago)
After reviewing, PB is currently engaged in clickbait video titles. And Sheldon, there's a difference between hard trails and hard lines. The trails at the bike park may not be "super hard" in number but there are plenty of super hard lines on said trails.
[Reply]
1
0
ThreadedBB1day
(20 mins ago)
Multiple Florida trails are comparable to this...
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(19 mins ago)
He's serious...and don't call him Shirley
[Reply]
3
0
toast2266
(10 mins ago)
"Some people riding the main, obvious lines on the most popular trails in the Whistler Bike Park" just doesn't quite have the same headline click-bait-y-ness.
[Reply]
2
0
spicysparkes
(57 mins ago)
Antidote Darkmatter review tomorrow
[Reply]
That being said, the bikepark doesn't have many super hard trails. You need to get out into the valley for those .