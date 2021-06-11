Video: Trying to Break Into the Top 20 in DH World Cup with Brazil's Roger Vieira in 'Underdog'

Jun 11, 2021
by Nico Turner  

Born in Brazil Roger moved to the UK in 2014 and has settled down in the Midlands, working at Moore Large a distribution company in the bike industry and racing on the weekends he's been climbing the ranks in recent years. This off season has meant staying local and riding everything Derbyshire has to offer on a trail bike.

Live To Ride S2E3 - Photo Adam Leivesely

Starting young Roger’s first memories were riding and racing XC, although he soon discovered he was more suited to the descents.. Pictured below is Roger (left) and his brother Douglas (right) who also races.
bigquotesI was always the guy that would struggle on the uphill but would go well on the downhill, so in 2006 I raced my first downhill race. After that my dad saw I was wanting to do that so he bought me a little free ride hardtail.Roger Vieira

Live To Ride S2E3 - Photo Adam Leivesely

So how does a Brazilian who’s moved to the UK feel the riding compares? Firstly the sheer quantity of trails hidden away in the woods here in the UK whilst they aren’t long they are plentiful and offer up a lot of variety from technical roots and rocks to large jumps.

Live To Ride S2E3 - Photo Adam Leivesely

Live To Ride S2E3 - Photo Adam Leivesely

A winter staying local has meant Roger has barely spent any time on his downhill bike ahead of this weekends first UCI downhill World Cup in Leogang. But the time spent on the trail bike has left him feeling stronger than ever.

Live To Ride S2E3 - Photo Adam Leivesely

bigquotesI’m feeling really good, really fit, I still think I can be fitter and stronger but for now on I’ll try to get even fitter to be ready to battle again with all the big boys.. Watch out Loïc Bruni, I’m coming for you..!Roger Vieira

Live To Ride S2E3 - Photo Adam Leivesely
Live To Ride S2E3 - Photo Adam Leivesely

A bold statement there, we will have to see this weekend if Roger has what it takes to battle the top riders going into this weekends racing.

Rider: Roger Vieira
Words & Video: Nico Turner / Live To Ride
Photos: Adam Lievesley
Sponsor: Oneal Racing / Moore Large

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
First Look: All New 2022 Scott Spark - The Next Generation of Integration
133615 views
First Ride: Santa Cruz's New Bronson Gets a Mullet for 2022
59704 views
Tech Randoms: Leogang World Cup 2021
55392 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Niner WFO 9 RDO Frameset
54691 views
Commencal Unveils the 2021 Supreme Race Bike
51554 views
More Tech Randoms - NotARace Test Session 2021
42442 views
Timed Training Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2021
41972 views
Spotted (Again): GT's Part Downhill, Part Enduro Bike
41719 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 I've bumped into Roger a few times on the trails, super nice dude. I remember one time we convinced him to do a really weird huck into a steep boggy roller thing with a huge compression, he made it look so smooth, was very cool.
  • 1 0
 Loved this, Roger is such a nice guy, always smiling and always says hi down at the BMX track or in the woods.
And don't our local trails look good!

Good Work Live To Ride ( i need a new T-shirt)

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.019493
Mobile Version of Website