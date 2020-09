So, yesterday I came to check-in, but my results were late for the COVID test, and they were like 'no you can't fly to Europe' -Jordi

In Episode 34 of Season 2, Dialed follows Jordi, Jake, and Shaffer as they tackle a host of new travel restrictions and regulations in an attempt to make their way to Austria for World Champs in Leogang.Excited for the return of World Cup racing? What would you like to see the team check out while in Leogang? Comment below!