Video: Turning an XC Rider into an Enduro Racer - Full Enduro Episode 1

FULL ENDURO



EPISODE 1



Presented by

Filmed & Edited by Will Binamé.

Zoe Dawson is a Squamish local who has been riding cross country, running marathons, and racing triathlons for years. Recently she's tried her hand at enduro racing, but today's enduro tracks demand an incredibly high level of technical ability. Her XC skills simply didn't translate, and she found herself struggling on the steeps, jumps, and drops that are common here.To develop the skills she needs to get between the tape, we paired Zoe up with five expert riders: Georgia Astle, Micayla Gatto, Christina Chappetta, Claire Buchar, and Katrina Strand. Follow along with Zoe's journey as she goes from XC to