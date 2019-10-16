Video: Turning an XC Rider into an Enduro Racer - Full Enduro Episode 1

Oct 16, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  


FULL ENDURO

EPISODE 1


Zoe Dawson is a Squamish local who has been riding cross country, running marathons, and racing triathlons for years. Recently she's tried her hand at enduro racing, but today's enduro tracks demand an incredibly high level of technical ability. Her XC skills simply didn't translate, and she found herself struggling on the steeps, jumps, and drops that are common here.

To develop the skills she needs to get between the tape, we paired Zoe up with five expert riders: Georgia Astle, Micayla Gatto, Christina Chappetta, Claire Buchar, and Katrina Strand. Follow along with Zoe's journey as she goes from XC to Full Enduro.

Presented by


Filmed & Edited by Will Binamé.


Squamish

11 Comments

  • 11 0
 This is rad! It was interesting to see how different Zoe's body position was than Georgia's. I could instantly recognize the XC riding position...Zoe's body was behind the bike and low and tight on steep stuff, whereas Georgia was more centered and looser. It was good to hear Georgia relay that info to Zoe. So cool to see the progression too. Great series and great job Zoe!
  • 3 0
 This is going to be a solid series.
  • 7 0
 Looks like Zoe has some prototype 900mm bars.
  • 3 0
 Exactly. Her bars a WAY too wide for her.
  • 1 0
 Was wondering the same. Whatever length they are, they look too wide for her.
  • 2 0
 Very good, even if you understand the spoken word very little you can immediately understand the gestures and movements. Very, very good.
  • 2 0
 I would love to see some footage of Georgia doing the same section at speed to contrast. Great video.
  • 2 0
 Great video & awesome advice. Looks like Zoe would also benefit from cutting her bars down.
  • 2 0
 This is a great concept. Female version of the privateer, but with a unique twist.
  • 1 0
 Already better than the Privateer series Book It
