Video: High-Speed Freeride On Dreamline

Living the dream is something, riding the dream is something else. Olivier Cuvet and Antoine Buffart got the opportunity to live and ride the dream all winter long in the warm Queenstown summer.
Arthur Chambre was so jealous that he flew all the way from France for a month in order to enjoy some warm days outside and capture the craziness of these two bad boys. Check out what happened when this trio gets to ride the dream on Dreamline!
Link to our Instagram accounts : Arthur Chambre Photographie
- Antoine Buffart
- Olivier Cuvet
