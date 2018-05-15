VIDEOS

Video: High-Speed Freeride On Dreamline

May 15, 2018
by Arthur Chambre  


Living the dream is something, riding the dream is something else. Olivier Cuvet and Antoine Buffart got the opportunity to live and ride the dream all winter long in the warm Queenstown summer.

Arthur Chambre was so jealous that he flew all the way from France for a month in order to enjoy some warm days outside and capture the craziness of these two bad boys. Check out what happened when this trio gets to ride the dream on Dreamline!


Photo from video https youtu.be HcFEClpyTok
Classic turn down for Antoine.

Photo from video https youtu.be HcFEClpyTok
Olivier warming up with an SSG Indian Air.

Photo from video https youtu.be HcFEClpyTok
Dropping into the lake.

Photo from video https youtu.be HcFEClpyTok
Rainy cannonball. You need to repeat your tricks before the big show kids!


3 Comments

  • + 6
 All those ninja moves.... I'm aroused and I don't even like karate
  • + 1
 Good god those jumps are huge, would like to think I would hit them if I went but in reality would probably piss myself coming into that first massive lip after the step down
  • + 1
 That SSG Indian Air shot is sick. Great video

