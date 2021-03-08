Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Turning Your Mountain Bike Passion Into A Career - International Women's Day
Mar 8, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Do girls just wanna have fun? Or is it all about the snacks? We head out with some local rippers and PB employees to see what keep these ladies inspired to shred on as women’s mountain biking continues to grow.
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Christina Chappetta
Julia Long
Sarah Moore
Women's MTB
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Review: 2021 Santa Cruz Bullit - The Electrified Freeride Machine
65023 views
Adidas Releases a Clipless Version of the Classic Samba Sneaker for Cycling Hypebeasts
64438 views
The Hammerhead 360 is a Vibration Damping Stem
59787 views
7 Interesting Used Bikes For Sale on the Pinkbike Buy&Sell - Hidden Treasures
51744 views
Round Up: 6 Ways Mountain Bikers Use Tape to Keep Their Bikes (and Bodies) Fast
50435 views
Staff Rides: The N+1 Bikes of Pinkbike Editors
47267 views
CyclingTips Digest: Specialized's Suspension Seatpost Patent, UCI 'Super Tuck' Ban, Guide to Choosing a Road Bike & More
45927 views
4 Ultra Small Scale Manufacturers Making Exciting Stuff in 2021
40164 views
54 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
41
2
milestogo
(17 hours ago)
“The master in the art of living makes little distinction between her work and her play, her labor and her leisure, her mind and her body, her information and her recreation, her love and her religion. She hardly knows which is which. She simply pursues her vision of excellence at whatever she does, leaving others to decide whether she is working or playing. To her she's always doing both. ” (James A. Michener)
[Reply]
10
0
christinachappetta
(17 hours ago)
WOW! That's deep..and I love it! Thank you for sharing. That's how'd I like to be known for living my life FOR SURE 3
[Reply]
1
1
sspiff
(4 hours ago)
While I don't disagree that this is a great thing to strive for, everyone would like to have their trash picked up, their houses plumbed, their grocery store shelves stocked. To me it seems disingenuous to pretend you deserve such services when you're unwilling to compromise your time. Pretending that everyone can be an instagram influencer or youtube celebrity is a pyramid scheme.
[Reply]
23
1
iammarkstewart
(17 hours ago)
Well, there go 6 more people who ride harder and more often than me.
"...hobby that bleeds into my career that bleeds into my hobby..."
I'm trying to get to this place, so yeah, I am inspired. Well done.
[Reply]
8
0
christinachappetta
(17 hours ago)
Thank you! I'm stoked it came together so well. The ladies rip as well
[Reply]
5
0
TheR
(16 hours ago)
I thought about this in terms of if I want my hobby to be my career. Maybe. On one hand, it could be cool. On the other hand, I like the separation — I can step away from my job and enjoy my hobby. That’s what it’s for, in a way. But I certainly don’t begrudge anyone who takes this path.
[Reply]
4
0
Woody25
(16 hours ago)
@TheR
: I thought like that for a lot of my life, but now I realise I'm already on my 3rd career, so it doesn't have to be an either/or thing, I could have just done it for a bit and see how it worked out. I'd like to retire early and become a skills coach.. just need to get the skills myself first!
[Reply]
20
0
tanzars
(17 hours ago)
And thanks to all the guys for being so welcoming in this community because it really makes a difference! I have been involved in other "action" sports for many years, and have never found the kind of friendly and encouraging atmosphere for women participants as I have with mountain biking.
[Reply]
12
0
christinachappetta
(16 hours ago)
AGREED! I've never met a guy who didn't want to see me succeed in my goals or hit the big jump or send it into the rock gardens! I have tons of men to thank for helping me to get where I am.
[Reply]
13
0
unrooted
(15 hours ago)
3 weeks ago we adopted a 6 year old girl who had only ridden a tricycle in her orphanage, today she pedaled a 2 wheel bike for the first time!!!! Last night we watched some MTN Bike videos and she only paid attention to the ones with female riders. So I am all for more female centric videos. Vision was awesome because it was both boys and girls sending it!
[Reply]
3
0
Narro2
(15 hours ago)
beautiful story, i watch BCPov with my daughter and she pays more attention whenever Yuka is on camera.
[Reply]
1
0
christinachappetta
(4 hours ago)
I love this! Thanks for sharing! So rad that it's totally normal for Dad and daughter to be watching bike videos together now, and at such a young age. It wasn't always this way.
[Reply]
6
0
woodlandplayer
(17 hours ago)
Great to see so many proactive ladies getting out there and getting rad in the woods. Christina’s enthusiasm is just great. With bikes what they are these days it’s a great time for the ladies to recruit their girl friends. I saw a pack of 5 or 6 ladies with legit bikes way up in the mountains last month and it occurred to me that in the last 30 years of riding mountain bikes that I hadn’t really seen that since the early days of Jacquie Phelan and her wombats in Marin county.
[Reply]
2
0
christinachappetta
(16 hours ago)
Cheers for that! I'm happy to have started biking right around when dropper posts were becoming more common hahah I'll never miss the days of the manual seat post clamp.
[Reply]
10
0
galliwasp
(18 hours ago)
Right on, Slaydies!
[Reply]
4
0
TheR
(16 hours ago)
You, friend, are a word smith. Well done. Well done.
[Reply]
3
0
galliwasp
(14 hours ago)
@TheR
: Ha! Thank you, but I can't take credit. There's a team of hoodlum shredders here in 'Berta, Canada called Slaydies. I have one of their jerseys. I'm an honorary member; I identify as a shredder.
[Reply]
1
0
christinachappetta
(4 hours ago)
@galliwasp
: hahaha this is fabulous! I would definitely join this bike gang
[Reply]
7
0
rrolly
(17 hours ago)
I love the enthusiasm I see from so many girls up on the Shore, especially new riders.
[Reply]
3
0
christinachappetta
(16 hours ago)
So many rad women on the Shore! It's wild that those mountains, being insanely rugged, have built up so many amazing female riders. I would have been very intimidated if that was my first trail ride.
[Reply]
4
0
rrolly
(16 hours ago)
@christinachappetta
: One of my favourites was running into two girls at a Fromme trail fork doing Leppard. They had massive smiles and the one girl had been riding for a total of ONE month! Blew my mind.
[Reply]
5
0
sieneke
(16 hours ago)
So great to see this video being super positive around this topic! We're talking about having support and seeing tons of women out there on trails. Let's keep this momentum going!
[Reply]
5
0
bikeparkmemes
(16 hours ago)
In my two decades of riding, I have never once heard any dude say "you know what biking needs, less women participating". So get out there ladies, we are all for it!
[Reply]
1
0
christinachappetta
(4 hours ago)
So very true! Thanks for the reminder. It's amazing to have the support
[Reply]
2
0
gemma8788
(15 hours ago)
Such a ridiculously good vibe coming from these women and this video. Love the open silliness of the rider intros and I love reading comments saying how supportive our sport/hobby is. Always work to be done, but the forests feel like a more universal place as I see more women and POC on the trails. Can't support this enough!!!
[Reply]
1
0
christinachappetta
(4 hours ago)
Thank you so much! I love hearing the giggles, makes me have a little laugh myself.
[Reply]
2
0
Alexander-Hill
(15 hours ago)
I love this. I graduated from high school a few years ago and I used to race in the Norcal NICA league, one thing I will say is that NICA is absolutely killing it getting more girls every year interested in the sport, its so inspiring to see. Creating a more diverse community of riders regardless of gender, race, sexual orientation, etc..will only make the sport more rad!
[Reply]
2
0
usfrenchie
(4 hours ago)
Keep the awesomeness coming PB ladies! It’s so good to have content that women can relate to, and role models that young girls can aspire to emulate. I love watching all edits, but it’s nice every so often (not just on women’s day) to see riders that look like you.
[Reply]
2
0
christinachappetta
(4 hours ago)
Cheers! We are so lucky to have an awesome and diverse group of ladies at PB, and guys too of course, and I love that we all have biking in common.
[Reply]
5
0
MikeyMT
(17 hours ago)
Awesome. Cool to see there are a lot of women at PB.
[Reply]
1
0
christinachappetta
(4 hours ago)
So many! I was amazed when I began there.
[Reply]
4
0
kcoyle7
(16 hours ago)
So cool to see more and more ladies on the trails and conquering challenging stuff!
[Reply]
3
0
DoubleCrownAddict
(16 hours ago)
Great thing to happen to mountain biking. More women makes everything better.
[Reply]
1
1
Madfella
(16 hours ago)
Not where I am (Aussie). Hardly any girls at races
[Reply]
4
0
Woody25
(16 hours ago)
"Be the change you want to see in the world". Wise words.
[Reply]
1
0
usfrenchie
(5 hours ago)
From wiseman Gandhi. Except, he didn’t say that. But I still like the non quote.
[Reply]
1
0
christinachappetta
(4 hours ago)
@usfrenchie
: hahaha I would never want that pressure... I'll keep my same-same-but-different version
[Reply]
2
0
dualcrownscottspark
(15 hours ago)
@christinachappetta
I loved the video! How about a video about getting more girls into the sport? I think that'd be really cool!
[Reply]
1
0
christinachappetta
(4 hours ago)
Keen!!! I'll have to dig deep on this one. Feel free to send me any ideas :-)
[Reply]
3
0
jergrah
(16 hours ago)
Great video - makes me want to bail on work today and go ride
[Reply]
1
0
christinachappetta
(4 hours ago)
Story of my life.
[Reply]
2
0
scottgray
(6 hours ago)
Awesome video Christina. Sent this to all the women in my life so they could share it with their friends.
[Reply]
1
0
christinachappetta
(4 hours ago)
What?!?! That's amazing! Thank you for caring and sharing
[Reply]
2
0
justinsp
(16 hours ago)
Very cool... great piece to add to the content of PB
[Reply]
1
0
christinachappetta
(4 hours ago)
Thanks so much! It's tricky going off on a limb but I'm stoked we took this one on and I'm very happy with the reception.
[Reply]
2
0
Skooks
(13 hours ago)
Great, inspirational vid. Thanks Ladies!
[Reply]
1
0
cagiN
(4 hours ago)
Happy International Women's Day! Great video! Where or how do I get this Pinkbike jacket?
@christinachappetta
[Reply]
1
0
MikeyMT
(15 hours ago)
@christinachappetta
- what backpack are you wearing in this vid?
[Reply]
1
0
christinachappetta
(4 hours ago)
That is the Shimano U6...all the snacks
[Reply]
2
0
provin1327
(15 hours ago)
That was awesome!
[Reply]
2
0
LadiesAllRide
Plus
(12 hours ago)
yay!! So awesome!!
[Reply]
1
0
christinachappetta
(4 hours ago)
Thanks girl! I really appreciate that! 3 Hope you had a rad day. You've been paving the way for the ladies for a long time now so THANK YOU!
[Reply]
1
0
vanelmarron
(3 hours ago)
What a team! Loved every bit of it!
[Reply]
1
0
KK11
(15 hours ago)
“Don’t try”.....
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009369
Mobile Version of Website
54 Comments
"...hobby that bleeds into my career that bleeds into my hobby..."
I'm trying to get to this place, so yeah, I am inspired. Well done.
Post a Comment