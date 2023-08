Have you ever imagined how a professional enduro rider sets up his bike?Well, there are hours and hours of trial and error to find that sweet spot on the bike. Especially during the off-season, but also between and even during races, the Orbea FOX Enduro Team riders work on setting up their bikes, counting on the support of our team of experts. In this video, Martin Maes adjusts his FOX suspension and OQUO wheel spoke tension to find that perfect setup, and gain those precious seconds.