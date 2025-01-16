Pinkbike.com
Video: Tweed Valley Hot Laps with Innes Graham
Jan 16, 2025
by
Ed Spratt
16 Comments
Welcome to a new series - HOT LAP!
Where I'll take you on, hopefully, a hot lap down a bunch of favourite trails.
Here goes with ep.01!
Thanks to everyone who's helped, supported and encouraged me so far. You're so appreciated!
—
Innes Graham
Videos
Innes Graham
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
4,298 articles
16 Comments
Score
Time
43
2
ShayHayton
FL
(Jan 16, 2025 at 3:12)
Wow that trail looks amazing, people should definitely donate to the local trail association.
(Tweed Valley trail association)
[Reply]
1
0
Sync0r
(Jan 18, 2025 at 11:21)
haha, amazing work, on it!
[Reply]
1
0
Steventux
(Jan 20, 2025 at 5:59)
Especially given they will need to go back up the hill and take out all those straightlines. That's what yer headset bearings are for ya bawbags.
[Reply]
4
0
barre
(Jan 16, 2025 at 7:03)
All that heavy breathing while not pedaling shows how physical DH can get
[Reply]
1
0
PaulWolf
(Jan 16, 2025 at 11:12)
Wow, that was fast. Also what do you do to keep chainslap to a minimum? What is your drivetrain if you don't mind me asking. Thanks
[Reply]
1
0
weeksy59
FL
(Jan 16, 2025 at 3:11)
Well that looks like a bundle of fun. Can't wait to get up there for the SDA race weekend in April.
[Reply]
1
0
torro86
FL
(Jan 16, 2025 at 9:08)
that trail is on my bucket list all of a sudden
[Reply]
6
1
aly-14
FL
(Jan 16, 2025 at 11:24)
Naaa, don’t bother. Mediocre trail in a mediocre trail network…
Seriously…not worth a visit…honest
[Reply]
5
3
poah
(Jan 16, 2025 at 13:51)
it's overrated TBH
[Reply]
1
0
dmackyaheard
(Jan 16, 2025 at 9:13)
That was one of my favorite trails in that area!
[Reply]
1
0
smegman
(Jan 16, 2025 at 11:01)
MAGNIFIQUE!!! More of this pleaaase!
[Reply]
1
0
klerric
(Jan 19, 2025 at 6:00)
mint, warp speed and control....more of this please.
[Reply]
1
0
tbubier
(Jan 16, 2025 at 7:31)
That was intense!
[Reply]
1
0
hevi
FL
(Jan 16, 2025 at 13:29)
140 bikes are fine.
[Reply]
1
0
riderseyemtb
(Jan 16, 2025 at 18:25)
im dizzy
[Reply]
1
1
dirtmedication
(Jan 16, 2025 at 7:18)
very awesome
[Reply]
