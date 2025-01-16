Powered by Outside

Video: Tweed Valley Hot Laps with Innes Graham

Jan 16, 2025
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesWelcome to a new series - HOT LAP!

Where I'll take you on, hopefully, a hot lap down a bunch of favourite trails.

Here goes with ep.01!

Thanks to everyone who's helped, supported and encouraged me so far. You're so appreciated! Innes Graham


16 Comments
  • 432
 Wow that trail looks amazing, people should definitely donate to the local trail association.
(Tweed Valley trail association)
  • 10
 haha, amazing work, on it!
  • 10
 Especially given they will need to go back up the hill and take out all those straightlines. That's what yer headset bearings are for ya bawbags.
  • 40
 All that heavy breathing while not pedaling shows how physical DH can get
  • 10
 Wow, that was fast. Also what do you do to keep chainslap to a minimum? What is your drivetrain if you don't mind me asking. Thanks
  • 10
 Well that looks like a bundle of fun. Can't wait to get up there for the SDA race weekend in April.
  • 10
 that trail is on my bucket list all of a sudden
  • 61
 Naaa, don’t bother. Mediocre trail in a mediocre trail network…
Seriously…not worth a visit…honest
  • 53
 it's overrated TBH
  • 10
 That was one of my favorite trails in that area!
  • 10
 MAGNIFIQUE!!! More of this pleaaase!
  • 10
 mint, warp speed and control....more of this please.
  • 10
 That was intense!
  • 10
 140 bikes are fine.
  • 10
 im dizzy
  • 11
 very awesome







