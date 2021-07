Orange Factory Racing is BACK on the road!For 2021 Lachlan, Joe and Tom will be racing the full Enduro World Series and taking on the world on their Orange bikes.For episode 1, the guys truck up to the Tweed Valley for a weekend of setup, suspension testing and riding before the season kicks off.Canazei - An incredible place with incredible tracks! great weather, good food and a perfect place to start the season.