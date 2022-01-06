close
Video: Tweed Valley Tree Dodging on a Big British Roadtrip with Liam Moynihan & Jamesy Boy

Jan 6, 2022
by DoH .  


A couple of days of sheer rut bashing in episode 2 brought us what we were expecting from a trip around the UK in November, but the dry weather was back and the trails were in pristine conditions for a bit more Tweed Valley tree dodging.

This area hosted the EWS back in October but there are a truly unlimited number of trails.

...

We were shown some gold by Stu Nicolson who lives right at the bottom of the Golfie trails before meeting Christo for another dose of Gold. He unfortunately bonked himself on the head and had to go home early, but luckily was all good in the end!

...


Thanks for watching! Next week we move further South and into England after our final Scotland stop to meet Corey Watson who had a breakout year of racing!

...


Posted In:
Videos


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Mint edit lads………just makes me wanna ride my bike……

Post a Comment



