Video: Two & A Half Years 'Trapped' in New Zealand

Alfie Stephens
wraps up an unimaginable two and a half years in New Zealand and joins Callum Hayes
to create this video. The two travel between Christchurch and Queenstown filming as much as they can before Alfie returns to the UK for the Summer season. They focused on creating memories at their favorite local spots and capturing the joy of living the dream and riding dirt jumps in New Zealand.
“I left the UK in December 2019 with my partner Molly - we had a loose plan to travel around New Zealand for a couple of months. Little did we know that a global pandemic was about to happen and that those couple of months would turn into a couple of years. The whole world went into lockdown and we decided to stay put in NZ. Flights home were rare, if not canceled, and due to a swift and hard first lockdown, we saw freedom in our sights if we chose to stay.
We spent 8 weeks locked down in the Waikato, the moved down to Wellington for the winter where we both worked in awesome local bike shops. When summer came back around we hit the road in a converted Ford Transit for the second round of the roadtrip.
It was a summer living out of our van, climbing mountains, swimming in lakes, kayaking, and hanging out with Albie the Dolphin spotting dog, Then, unlike many other tourists who left while they could, we were awarded Visa extensions and freedom to work with less restrictions. We were certainly not ready to leave NZ and knew we had to stay another year in the stunning South Island...
With heaps of world-class riding spots in Te Waipounamu (NZ South Island) to choose from, The Slopes of Bowenvale in Christchurch became the new local. Churrrr for that one Joe!
When it's on at the vale, ITS ON.
A super welcoming bunch of grungy dirtbags run a real tight ship maintaining a legendary jump spot.
And then there was Phils HQ. When he isn't building the Crankworx Whistler Slopestyle course, he's honing his craft hand building these amazing boosty trails in Chch. I’ve got so much time for this guy!
These trails are super fast with a crazy steep 270 berm that fires you back over where you started.
Riding HQ was a challenge at first with no looking back once you drop in. The stoke was real every time I made it to the end!
Highs, Pies and Skies
I grew up riding jump bikes in South West England and dreamt of one day riding Gorge Road in New Zealand. When I arrived in Queenstown for McGazza Fest in 2021, over 19,000 km from home, it was a dream come true. The future of the whole site was on a knifes edge at that time with plans for it to be flattened. But with incredible support from around the world and huge local funding, the next generation can make the dream of riding Gorge Road a reality too!
In some ways traveling around NZ was just a chance to take my Nacnac on tour. And Queenstown sure provided many opportunities to indulge in this habit.
Hot days and incredible jumps. I would recommend wearing more than just togs though - osssh!
You never regret a sunrise shoot. That's what buddeys are for eyh!
The dig team at Christchurch Adventure Park has put some big investment in these new jump tracks, as well as heaps more coming down from the gondi. This place adds so much to the already amazing riding scene in Christchurch. The NZ groms are gonna blow your minds soon! No doubt.
From the new Ozone track to the Mulchy, Christchurch Adventure Park rips!
Crankworx Rotorua in 2020 was one of the last international MTB events that happened before the world flipped. I already felt lucky to have been in the right place at the right time then and it was even better to be back there again at the end of 2021 with a big crew of New Zealand's most talented riders, and a few selected international athletes too.
Crankworx Rotorua 2021captured by HT VISUALS
During lockdown we were fortunate enough to be hosted by the family behind Goose Boards, they run community workshops teaching groups to handcraft cruiser boards from upcycled local timber. It only made sense to bring one with us!
Liam Batt is a local at the vale and, when not busy boosting jumps, he runs Real Racks NZ. He is so dedicated to building the most affordable, lightweight vertical bike racks out there - a must for any road trip. Thanks for making it a dream bro!
Taking a leap in the dark when so much was unknown turned a short holiday into an amazing chapter of our lives. Thanks to so many people for making our trip along the land of the long white cloud a once-in-a-lifetime!"
