Video: Two & A Half Years 'Trapped' in New Zealand

On ya! Following friends through a set of jumps a little too close is a buzz worth at least a few coffees.

A super welcoming bunch of grungy dirtbags run a real tight ship maintaining a legendary jump spot.

Riding HQ was a challenge at first with no looking back once you drop in. The stoke was real every time I made it to the end!

Highs, Pies and Skies

Golden hour at Gorge Road is a moment that I'll keep daydreaming about forever.

In some ways traveling around NZ was just a chance to take my Nacnac on tour. And Queenstown sure provided many opportunities to indulge in this habit.

Hot days and incredible jumps. I would recommend wearing more than just togs though - osssh!

You never regret a sunrise shoot. That's what buddeys are for eyh!

From the new Ozone track to the Mulchy, Christchurch Adventure Park rips!

During lockdown we were fortunate enough to be hosted by the family behind Goose Boards, they run community workshops teaching groups to handcraft cruiser boards from upcycled local timber. It only made sense to bring one with us! Churr Goose Boards

Churr Real Racks NZ Liam Batt is a local at the vale and, when not busy boosting jumps, he runs Real Racks NZ. He is so dedicated to building the most affordable, lightweight vertical bike racks out there - a must for any road trip. Thanks for making it a dream bro!

