Video: Two More Views of Oscar Harnstrom's Huge Rock Face Ride

Aug 29, 2019
by Oscar Härnström  

by oscarharnstrom
Riding down the massive rock face in one go and having two-wheel drifts almost the whole way down. One of the craziest run I have down and keep your eyes if you can spot the rolling rock!

These two clips are from the same run and just to give you a glimpse of how steep it is in real life, here is a clip where I push a rock down from a third way down of my riding line.

Please enjoy and if you haven't seen the full edit and article you can found it here:

https://www.pinkbike.com/news/video-rampage-hopeful-oscar-harnstrom-rides-a-massive-rock-face-in-sweden.html



Drone filmed by: Pete Brockman/ Kollektive Productions


5 Comments

  • + 1
 That is insane. Im glad you traversed it instead of went straight down. I was prepared for you to die if you went straight down. Mad respect.
  • + 2
 Ok GoPro footage doesn’t usually show steepness but tossing that rock did the trick.
  • + 2
 That was probably really exciting/scary to do, but the video is dull. Sos
  • + 1
 ... Cool.
  • + 1
 Governator... mic drop.

