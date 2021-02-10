Video: A 12-Year-Old and a 20-Year-Old Rip Down the Same Trail

Feb 10, 2021
by Jack Hanson  



Pinkbike grom Jacob Lingemann and Downhill Racer Alec Grogan-Crane team up for an edit to showcase both their skills and different riding styles on the bike.




Jacob Lingemann, just 12 years old, has been constantly progressing his riding and has already surpassed many adult riders.


Jacob Lingemann going massive on this right hip, landing in the second landing that very few can reach.

Alec at age 20 has been racing regional and national downhill races for years, and is known to have raw speed with a healthy side of steeze


Alec scrubbing this right hip to stay low while doing an oppo-whip.


4 Comments

  • 8 0
 And a 27 year old comments. Sweet
  • 6 2
 Breaking news: People of different ages ride the same trail.
  • 1 0
 No way!
  • 2 2
 Okay

