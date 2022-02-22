close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Tyler McCaul Collides with a Drone in Mid Air

Feb 22, 2022
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesWe stumbled upon a beauty old relic of a jump in the desert -- Brett Rheeder's trick jump from the Anthill Film "Return To Earth." We spent some time reviving it and then had a nice session while shooting for Badlands2 (link to that edit below).

You know what they say, "It's all fun and games until someone gets attacked by a drone." That someone was Tyler. We grounded all vessels and moved on to the next feature. Subscribe for more BTS vids from this shoot to come.Cam MacCaul


Posted In:
Videos Cam Mccaul Tyler Mccaul


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2022 Canyon Spectral 125 - A Trail Bike With Enduro Geometry
65009 views
An Update on Pinkbike & Beta MTB
53479 views
Opinion: Nobody is Talking About 1 of the Most Interesting Team Moves of the Winter
47340 views
Bike Check: Remy Morton's Chainless 26"/24" Mini-Mullet Park Bike
42719 views
Throwback Thursday: 7 Bikes Turning 20 in 2022
39961 views
Slack Randoms: $50 3D Printed Titanium Bottle Openers, Adjustable Bottom Bracket Heights, Homemade Rope Spokes & More
38051 views
Vali Höll to Race EWS & 4 Other Surprises From the EWS Team Release
35808 views
127 Giant eBikes Stolen from Container in England
34163 views

11 Comments

  • 11 0
 Tyler collides with the drone at 4.10min - happy tuesday !
  • 1 0
 Lol! People still fly Phantoms? That was (is) the only drone I have (a father's day gift back in 2014). What a pain to fly (must have only had 10 or so flights on it) and I actually injured a guy when it ran away from me. It's been grounded ever since. What a POS... that and the pilot.
  • 4 0
 to me it looked like Tyler collided with the drone
  • 3 0
 You mean Tyler!
  • 1 0
 Hmmmm... how about footnoting corrections when there are typographic errors or factual mistakes?
  • 1 0
 Im surprised this took so long to happen
  • 1 0
 Who put Cam McCaul in the title? haha- I bet it was an intern....
  • 1 0
 Ride with me if you want to live...
  • 1 0
 Definitely the drone’s fault.
  • 1 0
 That was such bad drone piloting it looked half intentional.
  • 1 0
 collides sorry....

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008624
Mobile Version of Website