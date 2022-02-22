Video: Tyler McCaul Collides with a Drone in Mid Air

We stumbled upon a beauty old relic of a jump in the desert -- Brett Rheeder's trick jump from the Anthill Film "Return To Earth." We spent some time reviving it and then had a nice session while shooting for Badlands2 (link to that edit below).



You know what they say, "It's all fun and games until someone gets attacked by a drone." That someone was Tyler. We grounded all vessels and moved on to the next feature. Subscribe for more BTS vids from this shoot to come. — Cam MacCaul