Watch Tyler McCaul flow through iconic freeride lines in the Utah desert in Handbuilt
, Chapter 2 - "The Story."
|“This project represents being able to put all that behind me and get back to what I really love doing. It was a challenge with weather, nagging injuries, head games, and tough builds, but the process was fun and something that I had really missed.”—Tyler McCaul
Rider: Tyler McCaul
Video and Photo: Calvin Huth
and Peter Jamison
Builders: Dillon Butcher
and Cole Nichol
Rig: Marzocchi Bomber 58
and Bomber Air
equipped GT Fury
