Video: Tyler McCaul Flows Though Utah Freeride Lines in "The Story"

Jul 5, 2022
by Marzocchi MTB Suspension  

Watch Tyler McCaul flow through iconic freeride lines in the Utah desert in Handbuilt, Chapter 2 - "The Story."

bigquotes“This project represents being able to put all that behind me and get back to what I really love doing. It was a challenge with weather, nagging injuries, head games, and tough builds, but the process was fun and something that I had really missed.”Tyler McCaul

Tyler McCaul - Handbuilt Chapter II - The Story presented by Marzocchi photos by Peter Jamison

Rider: Tyler McCaul
Video and Photo: Calvin Huth and Peter Jamison
Builders: Dillon Butcher and Cole Nichol
Rig: Marzocchi Bomber 58 and Bomber Air equipped GT Fury

 That was fantastic. Insane work Tyler & Cal!
 The bigger the drop, the more sniper the landing, T-Mac delivers. Just glad he didn't come up any shorter than he did.





