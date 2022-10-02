Watch
Learn
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Tyler McCaul Rides Dirt Merchant to A-Line in the Whistler Bike Park
Oct 2, 2022
by
GT Bicycles
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
7 Comments
Fake dating profiles, trash talk, and a whole lot of jumps! After a 3-year hiatus, Tyler McCaul returns to Whistler and catches up with Ian Morrison as they ride "the only lap in the park", Dirt Merchant to A-line.
Film/Edit: Influx Productions
Regions in Article
Whistler Mountain Bike Park
Trails in Article
A-Line - Lower
,
Dirt Merchant
Posted In:
Videos
GT
Tyler Mccaul
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Quiz: 19 Obscure Red Bull Rampage Facts - How Many Do You Know?
103891 views
Mathieu van der Poel Pleads Guilty to Assault After Altercation with Teenage Girls
51347 views
Hope Say Their Super Short 155 mm Cranks Are 'The Sweet Spot'
50939 views
Review: The Digit Datum & Its Integrated 'Analog' Suspension
50616 views
The European Bike Project: 5 Exciting Products from Small European Manufacturers - September 2022
41272 views
Ibis Ripmo & Ripley Receive UDH Update & New Colors
39317 views
First Ride: Crestline & Cascade Components Team Up to Create a Virtual High Pivot Downhill Bike
38584 views
Round Up: 17 Bike Industry Jobs Available Right Now
36373 views
7 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
fredro
(1 hours ago)
No more GLC drop?!? So now no one can see me eat shit while enjoying a beer...
[Reply]
1
0
islandforlife
(48 mins ago)
Think it was replaced with the tabletop/step-up like 6 or 7 years ago. You can definitely still eat shit… just not as spectacularly.
[Reply]
1
0
fredro
(37 mins ago)
@islandforlife
: LOL last time i was there was waaaaayyyy back in 2005. I know its now completely different. Gotta get back there soon!
[Reply]
1
1
taskmgr
(32 mins ago)
@islandforlife
: 2016 or so wasnt it? 2014 they filled it in and made it super weak.
[Reply]
1
0
nvranka
(15 mins ago)
Yeah the step up they replaced it with is lame
[Reply]
2
0
Bmxanddie
(18 mins ago)
Bad day to be a beer is the best line in the park
[Reply]
1
0
Zaeius
(13 mins ago)
The only trails in the park
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008731
Mobile Version of Website
7 Comments