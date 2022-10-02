Video: Tyler McCaul Rides Dirt Merchant to A-Line in the Whistler Bike Park

Oct 2, 2022
by GT Bicycles  

Fake dating profiles, trash talk, and a whole lot of jumps! After a 3-year hiatus, Tyler McCaul returns to Whistler and catches up with Ian Morrison as they ride "the only lap in the park", Dirt Merchant to A-line.

Film/Edit: Influx Productions

Regions in Article
Whistler Mountain Bike Park

Trails in Article
A-Line - Lower, Dirt Merchant

7 Comments

  • 1 0
 No more GLC drop?!? So now no one can see me eat shit while enjoying a beer...
  • 1 0
 Think it was replaced with the tabletop/step-up like 6 or 7 years ago. You can definitely still eat shit… just not as spectacularly.
  • 1 0
 @islandforlife: LOL last time i was there was waaaaayyyy back in 2005. I know its now completely different. Gotta get back there soon!
  • 1 1
 @islandforlife: 2016 or so wasnt it? 2014 they filled it in and made it super weak.
  • 1 0
 Yeah the step up they replaced it with is lame
  • 2 0
 Bad day to be a beer is the best line in the park
  • 1 0
 The only trails in the park





