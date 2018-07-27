Video: Tyler McCaul, Ryan Howard & Tyler Bereman Do New Zealand

The plan was no plan. Having a brand trust our process and allow us complete creative freedom made it easy to let the project unravel and create itself. This is a film about three friends going to New Zealand with no agenda. With social media it's easy to get caught up in algorithms and view counts and often times authenticity is thrown to the wayside in return for a numerical profit. I don't care about numbers, just creating something true to a sport that has given me a lot. — T-Sage