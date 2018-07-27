VIDEOS

Video: Tyler McCaul, Ryan Howard & Tyler Bereman Do New Zealand

Jul 27, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

The boys decided to do a trip to New Zealand before the Crankworx series started to do some riding and catch Farm Jam, a local freeride event, while they were there. We sent Taylor Sage (aka T-Sage) to document the trip and shoot a video. What developed was a short film about three friends riding some of the local NZ spots and having some fun along the way.


bigquotesThe plan was no plan. Having a brand trust our process and allow us complete creative freedom made it easy to let the project unravel and create itself. This is a film about three friends going to New Zealand with no agenda. With social media it's easy to get caught up in algorithms and view counts and often times authenticity is thrown to the wayside in return for a numerical profit. I don't care about numbers, just creating something true to a sport that has given me a lot.T-Sage


Go to our landing page at www.fasthouse/bike.com for more information on Fasthouse.



Must Read This Week
Bike Checks & Tech From the Pits - EWS La Thuile 2018
59239 views
6 Things We Learned at EWS La Thuile
50837 views
Must Watch: Reece Wallace Goes HUGE on the North Shore for Rampage
48396 views
Video: Insane Crash at the Tour de France
47379 views
Final Results: EWS La Thuile 2018
46588 views
Video: How Do EWS Pros Beef Up Their Bikes?
43369 views
Destination Showcase: Colorado
41940 views
Day 1 Results: EWS La Thuile 2018
37406 views

5 Comments

  • + 1
 Pretty much sums up riding in NZ except for the drinking out of a shoe bit. Killer vid with killer tunes!
  • + 1
 Bereman killed it on the last x games best whip contest. He should have won in my opinion.
  • + 2
 So sick!!
  • + 1
 2:27 - must be close to a record for most simultaneous whips/airtime
  • + 2
 These whips though!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.029592
Mobile Version of Website