Video: Tyler McCaul's 5th Place Rampage POV

Oct 31, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

T-Mac delivered another solid Rampage result with this run in Utah. Check out how close he gets to the cliff on his main drop.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Tyler Mccaul Red Bull Rampage


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 One of the best runs of the day, imo. Gapping over Semenuk's entire lillypad lander was a boss move

