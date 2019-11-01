Pinkbike.com
Video: Tyler McCaul's 5th Place Rampage POV
Oct 31, 2019
by
James Smurthwaite
Tweet
T-Mac delivered another solid Rampage result with this run in Utah. Check out how close he gets to the cliff on his main drop.
Videos
Riding Videos
Tyler Mccaul
Red Bull Rampage
1 Comment
steezysam
(3 mins ago)
One of the best runs of the day, imo. Gapping over Semenuk's entire lillypad lander was a boss move
