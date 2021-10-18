Video: Tyler McCaul's 5th Place POV at Red Bull Rampage 2021

Oct 18, 2021
by Sarah Moore  
Incredible to see T-Mac come back to Red Bull Rampage and stomp two runs, finishing in fifth place, after sixteen months on the couch recovering from injury. The finish line chat at the end is pretty special as well.




9 Comments

  • 5 0
 Crazy that runs like this are FIFTH. Someone has to be first, second, etc. We get it. But this (and others like it) are the run of a lifetime. Almost a shame there has to be a winner in a sense. Super stoked for T-Mac. Juggernaut of the sport, hands down. Breathe deep dude; you're back and you belong where you're at: in the record books. \m/
  • 1 0
 You can tell there's a lot of nuance in these riders lives, even though you only catch glimpses of it. Riding at this level is a hobby that comes with costs, stress and sacrifices for the guy on the bike, and for those who care about them. Im guessing theres some hard conversations that happen before any event like this.
  • 4 0
 My hands are sweating profusely from watching that top section
  • 1 0
 Watching him land that first flip so sideways made me poop.
  • 1 0
 One of the few times the GoPro-affect is reversed...seeing that exposure is horrifying on POV. Sniper landings and turns where washing out = ragdolling off hundred foot cliffs. No thanks!
  • 1 0
 it's not reversed, it's that gnarly
  • 1 0
 That was soooooooooooo gnar. Good god. Not bad for being off the bike for a year.
  • 2 0
 I need to know where he got his couch
  • 1 0
 God that pov makes the upper ridge line look as terrifying as I thought it was.

