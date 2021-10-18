TV
Video: Tyler McCaul's 5th Place POV at Red Bull Rampage 2021
Oct 18, 2021
by
Sarah Moore
Incredible to see T-Mac come back to Red Bull Rampage and stomp two runs, finishing in fifth place,
after sixteen months on the couch recovering from injury
. The finish line chat at the end is pretty special as well.
Videos
Red Bull
Tyler Mccaul
Red Bull Rampage
Red Bull Rampage 2021
9 Comments
Score
Time
5
0
spokeapparel
(34 mins ago)
Crazy that runs like this are FIFTH. Someone has to be first, second, etc. We get it. But this (and others like it) are the run of a lifetime. Almost a shame there has to be a winner in a sense. Super stoked for T-Mac. Juggernaut of the sport, hands down. Breathe deep dude; you're back and you belong where you're at: in the record books. \m/
[Reply]
1
0
ronkraft8
(21 mins ago)
You can tell there's a lot of nuance in these riders lives, even though you only catch glimpses of it. Riding at this level is a hobby that comes with costs, stress and sacrifices for the guy on the bike, and for those who care about them. Im guessing theres some hard conversations that happen before any event like this.
[Reply]
4
0
mkul7r4
(47 mins ago)
My hands are sweating profusely from watching that top section
[Reply]
1
0
lefthandohvhater
(34 mins ago)
Watching him land that first flip so sideways made me poop.
[Reply]
1
0
Billjohn6
(32 mins ago)
One of the few times the GoPro-affect is reversed...seeing that exposure is horrifying on POV. Sniper landings and turns where washing out = ragdolling off hundred foot cliffs. No thanks!
[Reply]
1
0
sunday06
(10 mins ago)
it's not reversed, it's that gnarly
[Reply]
1
0
scott-townes
(43 mins ago)
That was soooooooooooo gnar. Good god. Not bad for being off the bike for a year.
[Reply]
2
0
Jo-rides
(38 mins ago)
I need to know where he got his couch
[Reply]
1
0
nsmithbmx
(0 mins ago)
God that pov makes the upper ridge line look as terrifying as I thought it was.
[Reply]
Post a Comment